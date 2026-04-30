2027 NFL Draft: Jordan Reid defends Jeremiah Smith as Top-5 pick, compares to other Ohio State WRs

Though he wasn’t even eligible, Jeremiah Smith already generated buzz in NFL Draft circles during his two seasons at Ohio State. He’ll be able to declare after the 2026 season, and ESPN’s Jordan Reid said he has a strong chance to be a Top-5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Smith’s talent has been apparent since he arrived at Ohio State as the top-ranked recruit from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Entering his junior season, he has 2,558 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns to lead FBS receivers since 2024. He was also an All-American last year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

As he looked at previous Buckeye receivers to go in the first round such as Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Carnell Tate, Reid said Smith clears them all in terms of talent. That’s why he defended him as a likely Top-5 pick, especially since Tate just went No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans. As a result, Smith came in as Reid’s No. 2 pick in his way-too-early 2027 mock draft.

“Jeremiah’s a special talent,” Reid said Thursday on NFL Live. “We’ve seen it since he stepped foot in Columbus. And these teams have shown they’re not scared to take receivers in the Top 5. We saw Carnell Tate go with the No. 4 overall pick.

“And I think of all the Ohio State wide receivers that we’ve seen go in the first round, Jeremiah is clearly more talented than all of them. You’re going to hear the comparisons like Julio Jones, like Andre Johnson when we’re comparing his playing style, who he translates to and how he could translate in the league.”

Jordan Reid: WR ‘is now a premium position’

Since 2021, 10 wide receivers have become Top-10 picks, including Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson last week out of the 2026 NFL Draft class. In fact, at least one receiver has gone in the Top 10 in five of the last six drafts.

To Jordan Reid, that shows how much teams value the position. As a result, it could further cement Jeremiah Smith as a Top-5 selection if he stays on his current path.

“One other thing I would love to say is I believe wide receiver is now a premium position,” Reid said. “We’re seeing all of these teams take wide receivers inside the Top 10 just because having that true WR1 is something that is needed for your quarterback. So I look at Jeremiah Smith’s talent and how it translates so well, I would have no problem taking him inside the Top 5.”