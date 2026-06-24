2027 NFL Draft: Nate Tice ranks top quarterbacks in class, reveals where tier breaks

Back in April, just one quarterback was taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Not considered the strongest class, by any means. The opposite is expected of the 2027 NFL Draft, where a ton of names stand out.

Yahoo’s Nate Tice showed how the quarterbacks currently stack up, at least in his own eyes. He provided 10 names, split into two different tiers. Five were ranked by the NFL Draft analyst before revealing who is in the second tier.

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Let’s check out the full thing from Tice below. We begin down in the Lone Star State and its capital.

Manning has been a popular name across football for decades now. The next generation of the family is on its way up, just after one more season in college. At least, we think only one more season.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping to get a monster year out of Manning. Texas will be right in the thick of the SEC and College Football Playoff race, meaning Manning should have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents.

Coming in at No. 2 for Tice is another name we have heard in relation to the NFL Draft before. Sellers enters his fourth season at South Carolina, looking to produce a complete campaign.

Everyone knows the athletic ability of Sellers, a great asset to have when combined with his size. Now, another step forward needs to take place in the passing game to impress NFL front offices.

If Moore had declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s a chance he would have been the second QB off the board. Instead, Moore returns to Oregon to continue development. Unfortunately, he put himself in a loaded draft class.

Still, Tice is high on what Moore can bring to the table. Getting slotted at No. 3 is no joke, especially with some of the other names available.

Lindsey appears to be a popular name ahead of the 2026 college football season. He does not play at a place really known for quarterbacks. Even so, NFL Draft analysts are liking what they are seeing thus far.

This will be Lindsey’s third season at Minnesota. One of the best things going for him is the 6’4, 220-pound frame.

It’s tough to think of a better story than Mestemaker last year. All of a sudden, he was back on a football field and starring for North Texas. Just a few months later, Eric Morris brought him to Oklahoma State.

Mestemaker’s rise can continue with a great showing in Stillwater. NFL teams will be more than intrigued with his ability if things translate in the Big 12.

Nate Tice creates new tier for quarterbacks in 2027 NFL Draft

The first five names provided by Tice are guys he currently considers to be in the top tier. This is where the divide comes. Tice provided another five names of quarterbacks who are just a step below.

Legal victories for Chambliss and Ole Miss have the quarterback returning. Chambliss was not even the starter to begin 2025 before stepping into the role nicely. The Rebels want to make another CFP run with him under center.

Chambliss is considered a great athlete, showing promise as a dual-threat guy. Hopefully, Year Two in the SEC showcases his talents even more.

Speaking of legal battles, Sorsby looked to be eligible for a few days. But he and Texas Tech decided to mutually split. Sorsby also wanted to enter the NFL supplemental draft but was turned away.

Now, he will be a part of the 2027 class. Tice ranks him in a second tier, maybe not having any film to improve his position moving forward.

Brown is another transfer a lot of people are excited about. His situation mirrors that of Mestemaker, following his head coach to a new program.

Quarterback stability was a major issue at Auburn during the Hugh Freeze era. Brown should be quite comfortable on the Plains.

Looking at other rankings, Carr’s name might be a little higher. However, Tice still wants to see a little bit more out of QB1 in South Bend.

Carr will be starting for just the second season. His frame and ability certainly leave room for a lot of potential, meaning the chance to climb into the top tier is there.

Miami has produced two consecutive success stories at quarterback. Cam Ward came to South Beach and turned into the No. 1 overall pick. Carson Beck also outperformed his preseason draft stock, getting taken in the third round.

Mensah is looking to be the next guy. After playing at Duke in ’25, the ACC will get a look at him again — just in a different uniform.