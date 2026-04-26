2027 NFL Draft: USA Today releases way-too-early Mock Draft, picks 1-32

Just minutes after the 2026 NFL Draft came to an end, USA Today‘s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz released his WAY too early 2027 NFL Mock Draft. To nobody’s surprise, Texas quarterback Arch Manning leads the way as the projected No. 1 overall pick.

The 2027 NFL Draft is absolutely loaded with star talent, including Manning, Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (who could have potentially been a top-five pick in 2026), and Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman, just to name a few.

Over the next year, however, an under-the-radar player could make his mark and skyrocket to the top of the 2027 NFL Draft. At the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, nobody could have projected that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza would be the No. 1 overall pick the following season.

Without further ado, USA Today‘s complete 2027 First Round Mock Draft is below.

1. New York Jets: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Unsurprisingly, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is projected to go No. 1 overall to the New York Jets in 2027. The Jets are riding with veteran quarterback Geno Smith in 2026, but that does not quite seem like a long-term option. Manning entered the 2025 season, his first as Texas‘ starter with massive expectations. While he didn’t quite get off to the best start, he finished extremely strong.

Across Manning’s final eight games of the 2025 season, he led Texas to a 7-1 record, with strong wins over No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Texas A&M, and No. 18 Michigan. In that span, he passed for 2,012 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also rushed for 239 yards and five scores on the ground, although 155 yards and two touchdowns came in the Longhorns’ 41-27 win over the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl. The New York Jets have never selected a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates after he runs for a touchdown during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Back-to-back First Team All-Big Ten wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is projected to go No. 2 to the Miami Dolphins in this way-too-early draft. Across just two seasons at Ohio State, Smith has emerged as one of the best receivers in modern conference history. Across 29 career games, Smith boasts 163 career receptions for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has led the Big Ten in receiving yards both of his seasons in Columbus.

Ohio State‘s No. 2 wide receiver from last season’s team, Carnell Tate, was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2026 Draft. It’s only fitting that Smith, who was the Buckeye’s No. 1 option, goes a little higher than that. If the Miami Gardens native were to go in the top-three of the 2027 NFL Draft, he’d join Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter as the only Buckeye receivers to do so.

One year after spurning the NFL Draft, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is projected to go No. 3 here. With the Cardinals juggling between veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II, and Carson Beck this upcoming season, the selection of Moore makes all the sense. Many early mocks actually had Moore going at pick No. 3 to Arizona, prior to his removal from the Draft pool. That pick ultimately turned out to be Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

In his first season as Oregon‘s starting quarterback, Moore passed for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. He led the Ducks to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Moore will be one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites in 2026. With projected top-12 pick, tight end Jamari Johnson, returning to Oregon‘s offense next season, Moore certainly could find himself at the Heisman ceremony at the conclusion of the season.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is the first defensive player projected to be selected at pick No. 4 by the Atlanta Falcons. Across two seasons in South Bend, Moore has emerged as one of the best defensive players in all of college football. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2024, and was tabbed a Unanimous All-American in 2025.

After narrowly missing the College Football Playoff last season, Moore and the Irish will be ultra hungry to return to glory this season. In 26 career games, Moore has compiled 79 tackles, 18 pass deflections, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two TFL. He will more than likely make a run at the Jim Thorpe Award in 2026, and could find himself going very early in the 2027 Draft.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first offensive lineman projected off the board in 2027 is Texas OT Trevor Goosby. As a redshirt sophomore last season, the Melissa, TX native boasted an 83.9 PFF grade. That included a 79.1 pass blocking grade (64/632 eligible OT’s) and an 82.8 run blocking grade (11/632 eligible OT’s). He was named a First Team All-SEC selection, and will likely be tabbed a Preseason All-American heading into 2026.

Goosby looks to join Texas legends Leonard Davis (2001), Jerry Sisemore (1973), and Mike Williams (2002) as Longhorn offensive linemen to be selected within the top-five selections in an NFL Draft. He will once again be blocking for Arch Manning this season.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Following Goosby is yet another offensive tackle: LSU OT Jordan Seaton. Seaton was one of the most sought after transfers in the Portal this offseason after departing from Colorado. New head coach Lane Kiffin hauled in Seaton as part of his stellar class, and he will be playing his (likely) final season of college football in Baton Rouge.

The IMG Academy alum was named a Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2024, and was named Second Team All-Big 12 in 2025. He was also a Freshman All-American in 2024. Seaton will be blocking for Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, who also entrusted Kiffin and will be playing his final season of collegiate football for the Bayou Bengals.

Notre Dame‘s CJ Carr is the third projected quarterback off the board in the way-too-early 2027 NFL Mock Draft. Carr shined in his first season as the Irish’s starter, passing for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Although Notre Dame opened the season with an 0-2 record, it won its final 10 regular season games. It, however, came just shy of reaching the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.

“He’s always looking for ways to improve,” head coach Marcus Freeman said about Carr this offseason. “That’s the one thing you appreciate about CJ Carr is, there is no finish line for him. That’s what I’m excited to see. It’s never going to be perfect. How do you handle the ups and downs of spring ball, of every practice? Because he’s a perfectionist. He wants to win everything he does. You know that’s never going to happen in spring. So I’m excited to watch the way he leads our offense each day and every rep he gets.”

8. New York Giants: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead the Mercer Bears 35-17 at halftime. | © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much like LSU‘s Jordan Seaton, former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman was one of the most sought after players in the Transfer Portal this offseason. Given the opportunity to catch passes from the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Coleman quickly committed to Steve Sarkisian and Texas. Across his two seasons at Auburn, he emerged as one of the best receivers in the conference.

In 23 games for the Tigers, Coleman hauled in 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. He, alongside Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, will form a monstrous wide receiver trio for the Longhorns this season. Texas absolutely loaded up this offseason with all eyes on returning to the College Football Playoff. Coleman will be a massive piece of that effort.

9. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Texas superstar EDGE rusher Colin Simmons is the fourth Longhorn projected to be selected within the top-nine picks in USA Today’s way-too-early 2027 Mock. Simmons has made his mark as one of the most dominant defensive forces in all of college football across his freshman and sophomore campaigns, earning First Team All-SEC and All-American honors.

In just 29 games, Simmons has compiled 91 tackles, 29.5 TFL, 21 sacks, and four pass deflections. “I haven’t coached somebody like (No.) 1,” Texas EDGEs coach LaAllan Clark told Inside Texas this offseason. “The way he can manipulate the game and set things up? Some things you’re just like… okay! He’s in there every day.”

Finally, South Carolina star EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart rounds out the projected top-10. There were massive worries around the Gamecock program this offseason that Stewart would enter the Transfer Portal, but that was not the case. Stewart will return to play under head coach Shane Beamer at South Carolina in 2026, and continue to make his mark on the program.

Across two seasons in Columbia, Stewart has recorded 56 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. He was tabbed to the Freshman All-American team in 2024, and was named a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2025. He looks to become the first South Carolina defensive end to be selected in the top-10 of an NFL Draft since Jadeveon Clowney went No. 1 overall in 2014.

Picks 11-32

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) gestures after a game against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

11. New York Jets (from IND): KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brendan Sorsby, QB, Texas Tech

14. New York Jets (from DAL): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

15. Carolina Panthers: Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas

16. Cincinnati Bengals: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

17. Minnesota Vikings: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

18. Detroit Lions: Will Heldt, DE, Clemson

19. Baltimore Ravens: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

20. Houston Texans: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

21. Kansas City Chiefs: Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

23. Dallas Cowboys (from GB): Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

24. San Francisco 49ers: Koi Perich, S, Oregon

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

26. Buffalo Bills: Damon Wilson II, DE, Miami

27. Los Angeles Chargers: A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

28. Chicago Bears: Ahmad Moten, DT, Miami

29. New England Patriots: Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

30. Los Angeles Rams: Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, LSU

31. Denver Broncos: Anthony Holmes, DT, Texas Tech

32. Seattle Seahawks: Mateen Ibirogba, DT, Texas Tech