2027 NFL Draft: Yahoo releases way-too-early top 25 board

Around 12 months before the 2027 NFL Draft takes place, there is already a ton of hype for the class. Some believe this could be the best group to come out of college football in a while, particularly at the top. A nice mix of positions is expected to be in the first round, but as per usual, a lot of hype surrounds quarterbacks.

Yahoo has given us an early look at what the big board is going to look like. Nate Tice released his way-too-early top 25 on Tuesday night. You can check out the full thing here, beginning on the 40 Acres.

Manning is the former No. 1 overall recruit of the 2023 recruiting class. He now finds himself in the same position for the 2027 NFL Draft, at least according to Tice. Despite being eligible last cycle, Manning decided to stay another year at Texas under Steve Sarkisian.

Yahoo: “His progression as a player was overlooked last year after an early season loss to Ohio State and Texas having to gut out several wins… There’s a lot of hype with Manning, but I really believe it is, or about to be, justified.”

NFL scouts have been waiting for Smith to leave college for a few years now. Ohio State will get one more season out of the star wide receiver, who is widely considered the best non-quarterback prospect.

Yahoo: “It’s hard to compare any athlete to Julio Jones, and welp, here we are with Smith. At worst you’re looking at a Josh Gordon-like player.”

A former three-star recruit, Moore has certainly outplayed what many thought of him coming out of high school. Tice could not be any higher on the Notre Dame product. A special player might be brewing in South Bend.

Yahoo: “Moore has a chance to be one of the best cornerback prospects I’ve ever studied.”

Stewart burst on the scene as a true freshman, instantly becoming one of the SEC’s top pass rushers. Another productive campaign in Columbia should all but wrap up Stewart as a top-five pick next April in our nation’s capital.

Yahoo: “A long, lean athlete with agility and Gumby-like bend… Stewart’s get-off and twitchiness make him dangerous off the edge or on games as either a penetrator or looper.”

5. Texas WR Cam Coleman

Tice recently made some buzz on social media regarding his opinion on Coleman. He believes the now-Texas wide receiver is in a similar tier as Smith. Considering how highly thought of Smith is, this speaks to Coleman’s potential ahead of his presumed one season on the 40 Acres.

Yahoo: “Coleman would be looking like a definitive WR1 in any other class that doesn’t feature Jeremiah Smith.”

6. South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers

QB2 for Tice is Sellers, who has long been known for his dual-threat ability. But where Sellers has made big strides is in the pass game. “Exciting” is certainly the right word when it comes to South Carolina’s third-year starter.

Yahoo: “A ridiculous runner and playmaker with the football, it’s Sellers’ improvement as a passer, along with the blinding flashes of improvisational wizardry, that makes him so exciting as a prospect.”

NFL teams are always looking for position versatility, even out of offensive linemen. Between Missouri and Oklahoma, Green has played both left tackle and left guard. Of course, if he does go in the top-10, you have to imagine OT is where he ends up.

Yahoo: “He is a good overall athlete in a sturdy frame who has plays with an advanced feel for the game… and now has been a standout at left guard and left tackle in his college career.”

8. Texas OT Trevor Goosby

Goosby got his first season of run at left tackle for Texas, protecting Manning’s blindside. Getting him back is huge for the Longhorns, even if spring practice was missed due to injury. More than anything, Tice is looking for continued improvement.

Yahoo: “He still has things to clean up, but got much better as 2025 went along, and should hopefully take another leap forward this year.”

9. Texas EDGE Colin Simmons

There should be a ton of debate between Simmons and Stewart for the top EDGE spot. Simmons is the fourth Texas player mentioned but the first defensive guy. Comparisons to recent first-round picks were provided to give an idea of what his game looks like.

Yahoo: “Simmons is an explosive athlete who is asked to do everything for Texas’ defense. He is more of a front seven weapon akin to Arvell Reese and Jalon Walker than a hand-in-the-dirt-type.”

Moore had the opportunity to declare for the ’26 Draft, potentially turning into QB2. Instead, he opts to spend another year at Oregon for development purposes. He debuts at No. 10 in Tice’s big board.

Yahoo: “I am keen to see how much more aggressive he is as a passer in 2026, which could help him really take a leap when the competition ramps up.”

Yahoo’s way-too-early top 25 for 2027 NFL Draft: No. 11-25

11. Indiana WR Nick Marsh

12. LSU OT Jordan Seaton

13. Oregon DT A’Mauri Washington

14. Oklahoma DL David Stone

15. LSU TE Trey’Dez Green

16. Georgia CB Ellis Robinson IV

17. Miami DT Ahmad Moten Sr.

18. Iowa DB Zach Lutmer

19. Arizona State WR Omarion Miller

20. Oregon TE Jamari Johnson

21. Indiana WR Charlie Becker

22. Notre Dame EDGE Boubacar Traore

23. Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones

24. Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey

25. Florida RB Jadan Baugh