2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning surpassed as No. 1 pick in latest Athlon projections

As we get closer to the 2026 NFL season, Athlon Sports just released a new 2027 Mock Draft that questions Arch Manning’s status as No. 1 overall. The outlet says if Manning doesn’t progress as a QB at Texas this fall, he could drop in the draft.

That has led to Athlon going with a new No. 1 pick. It’s a player that was expected to enter this year’s draft, but he decided to return to college for one more season.

So who is the No. 1 pick in Athlon Sports’ mock draft? Here’s a look at all of the first-round projections compiled by draft analyst Luke Easterling.

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1. Miami Dolphins – QB Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore could have been selected No. 1 overall in this year’s draft. But he decided to stay for another season at Oregon to help lead the team to a national title.

In 2025, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns and led the Ducks to a 13-2 record. His production led to Moore being selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team.

2. New York Jets – QB Arch Manning, Texas

There has been a lot of hype around Manning since he signed with Texas. While the 2025 season was disappointing, he still showed signs of what he can, and most likely will be.

In 13 games last year, Manning threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 399 yards and 10 TDs.

3. Arizona Cardinals – WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

One could argue that Smith will enter the 2027 NFL Draft as the best prospect. If the Cardinals select Smith, he would join WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who played at Ohio State from 2021 to 2023.

Last year, Smith caught 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a unanimous All-American and named the Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year.

4. Cleveland Browns – QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

If the Browns are still looking for a QB, Sayin would be a strong option if Moore and Manning are gone. Sayin looks to help the Buckeyes win their second national title in three years.

In 2025, Sayin finished with 3,610 yards and 32 TDs. He was a finalist for multiple awards, including the Heisman Trophy.

5. Las Vegas Raiders – CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Moore would give the Raiders much-needed help on defense. He is entering his third season at Notre Dame after having a monster 2025 campaign.

Last year, Moore tallied 31 tackles, seven pass breakups, and five interceptions. He was a unanimous All-American and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

6. Tennessee Titans – EDGE Colin Simmons, Texas

This selection makes sense since Titans head coach Robert Saleh will look for top defensive players as he continues to build the roster. Easterling says, “Simmons has an impressive blend of size, length, speed, power and balance” that has made him a top edge rusher.

In 2025, Simmons notched 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was the SEC’s sack leader and named to the All-America Second Team buy multiple outlets.

7. New Orleans Saints – EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

As Cam Jordan’s career is on the back nine, the Saints could land an impact EDGE in Stewart. Easterling says, “Stewart is lightning quick off the snap, with a knack for getting his hands on the ball and turning it over.”

In 11 games last year, Stewart totaled 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He was selected to the Coaches All-SEC Second Team and named as an All-American Honorable Mention by Phil Steele.

8. Atlanta Falcons – OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

The Falcons will need to look for a replacement for Jake Matthews, who will be 35 next year. Goosby could have been a high draft pick last year but decided to return to Texas.

Goosby started all 13 games in 2025. He helped Arch Manning collect 36 total touchdowns and was part of the squad that went 10-3.

9. New York Giants – WR Cam Coleman, Texas

While the Giants have Malik Nabers, Coleman would be a smart pick for the Giants to give as many as possible to Jaxson Dart. Additionally, Nabers suffered a knee injury last year, so there’s no telling when he will be 100 percent healthy.

Coleman joins Texas after spending the last two seasons at Auburn. In 2025, Coleman led the Tigers with 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

With Aaron Rodgers playing his last season this fall, the Steelers will need to invest in a franchise QB. Sellers did not have a strong 2025 season but has the tools to be a star QB.

Last year, Sellers completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 270 yards and five TDs.

Athlon Sports’ 2027 NFL Mock Draft picks 11-32

11. Carolina Panthers- OT Jordan Seaton, LSU

12. Washington Commanders – WR Ryan Coleman Williams, Alabama

13. Minnesota Vikings, CB Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

14. New York Jets (from Indianapolis) – DL David Stone, Oklahoma

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – DL A’Mauri Washington, Oregon

16. Chicago Bears – EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

17. Jacksonville Jaguars – S KJ Bolden, Georgia

18. New York Jets (from Dallas) – CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

19. Dallas Cowboys – CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

20. Cincinnati Bengals – LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

21. Denver Broncos – TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon

22. Houston Texas – RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

23. Philadelphia Eagles – OL Cayden Green, Missouri

24. San Francisco 49ers – OT Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

25. Kansas City Chiefs – TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU

26. New England Patriots – EDGE Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

27. Detroit Lions – DL Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

28. Los Angeles Chargers – WR Nick Marsh, Indiana

29. Baltimore Ravens – RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

30. Seattle Seahawks – OL Carter Smith Indiana

31. Buffalo Bills – WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

32. Cleveland Browns (from Los Angeles Rams) – EDGE Damon Wilson Jr. Miami