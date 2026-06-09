2027 NFL Mock Draft: Bleacher Report predicts seven first-round QBs following Myles Garrett trade

The 2027 NFL Draft is still just about a year away. Still, analysts are locking in following one of the biggest moves in recent memory among contenders in the NFL.

After the Cleveland Browns traded star pass rusher Myles Garrett, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski released his latest way-too-early 2027 NFL Mock Draft. The deal immediately provided Cleveland with additional draft capital and reshaped the landscape at the top of the board.

According to Sobleski, the 2027 class is already viewed as one of the deepest groups in recent memory. Quarterbacks dominate the conversation, with seven signal-callers projected in the first round. Check out his projections below.

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1. New York Jets: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Sobleski projects the Jets to land Texas quarterback Arch Manning with the top overall selection. While Manning is not currently viewed as Bleacher Report’s QB1, Sobleski cited both his developmental upside and marketability.

The Jets are expected to evaluate veteran Geno Smith and fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik this season before deciding on their future. Continued growth in 2026 could solidify Manning’s place atop the draft board.

Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith is projected as the second overall pick. Sobleski described Smith as a potentially “generational” receiver prospect.

Miami would pair him with quarterback Malik Willis rather than immediately searching for another passer. Smith’s arrival would provide the Dolphins with a much-needed elite weapon.

Despite acquiring extra assets in the Garrett trade, Sobleski does not believe the Browns are tanking. Instead, he sees Cleveland targeting Miami quarterback Darian Mensah if Shedeur Sanders fails to establish himself.

Sobleski currently ranks Mensah as the top quarterback prospect in the class. His transfer to Miami is expected to elevate his draft stock even further.

Arizona is projected to move on from veteran Jacoby Brissett and target Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Moore could have entered the previous draft but elected to return to school.

Sobleski believes another season of development could turn him into a top-tier prospect. Arizona’s offense could undergo a complete overhaul entering 2027.

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart lands inside the top five in Sobleski’s projection. The Titans have invested heavily in defense under head coach Robert Saleh and could continue building around that identity.

Stewart’s pass-rushing traits have already drawn comparisons to some of the NFL’s elite edge defenders. Sobleski believes he possesses No. 1 overall talent.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Texas standout Colin Simmons is projected to the Raiders. Sobleski noted Las Vegas still needs additional pass-rushing help despite retaining Maxx Crosby.

Simmons led the SEC in pressures last season and possesses elite athletic traits. At just 20 years old, his long-term upside remains enormous.

Pittsburgh once again finds itself searching for a quarterback in Sobleski’s projection. Oklahoma State transfer Drew Mestemaker is expected to explode onto the national scene after following head coach Eric Morris from North Texas.

The reigning Burlsworth Trophy winner brings big-time production and arm talent. Sobleski believes a down season could ultimately help the Steelers reset at the position.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is projected to Atlanta. With a new regime in place, the Falcons are no longer tied to previous quarterback decisions.

Sobleski believes Carr fits Kevin Stefanski’s offensive philosophy perfectly. He compared Carr’s potential to that of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is viewed as one of the best defensive prospects in the class. Sobleski compared Moore’s ceiling to former LSU star Patrick Peterson.

The Saints would immediately insert him as their No. 1 cornerback. His arrival would strengthen the entire secondary.

10. New York Giants: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Rounding out the top 10 is Texas receiver Cam Coleman. After transferring from Auburn, Coleman is expected to thrive in Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Sobleski believes his combination of size and speed would complement Malik Nabers perfectly. The Giants are projected to prioritize adding another dynamic weapon to their offense.

Pick Nos. 11-32

11. Carolina Panthers: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

12. Washington Commanders: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

13. Minnesota Vikings: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

14. New York Jets (from IND): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

15. Chicago Bears: Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

17. New York Jets (from DAL): David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

20. Dallas Cowboys (from GB): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

21. Houston Texans: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

22. Denver Broncos: A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Drake Lindsay, QB, Minnesota

24. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State

25. Detroit Lions: Boubacar Troure, EDGE, Notre Dame

26. San Francisco 49ers: Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

28. New England Patriots: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

29. Baltimore Ravens: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

30. Seattle Seahawks: Anthony Smith, EDGE, Minnesota

31. Buffalo Bills: Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon

32. Cleveland Browns (via LAR): Ahmad Moten, DT, Miami