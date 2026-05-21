2027 NFL Mock Draft: CBS Sports releases picks 1-32, following blueprint of 2026 Draft

Although the 2026 college football season remains 100 days away, CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer released his WAY too early 2027 NFL Mock Draft. The mock comes with a twist, however, as it follows the blueprint of the 2026 NFL Draft. A quarterback went No. 1 in 2026, meaning a quarterback will go No. 1 in 2027. An EDGE rusher went No. 2 in 2026, meaning an EDGE rusher will go No. 2 in 2027, and so on.

The 2027 NFL Draft is absolutely loaded with star talent, including Manning, Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (who could have potentially been a top-five pick in 2026), and Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman, just to name a few.

Without further ado, CBS Sports’ complete 2027 First Round Mock Draft is below.

1. New York Jets: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Unsurprisingly, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is projected to go No. 1 overall to the New York Jets in 2027. The Jets are riding with veteran quarterback Geno Smith in 2026, but that does not quite seem like a long-term option. Manning entered the 2025 season, his first as Texas‘ starter, with massive expectations. While he didn’t quite get off to the best start, he finished extremely strong.

Across Manning’s final eight games of the 2025 season, he led Texas to a 7-1 record, with strong wins over No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Texas A&M, and No. 18 Michigan. In that span, he passed for 2,012 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also rushed for 239 yards and five scores on the ground, although 155 yards and two touchdowns came in the Longhorns’ 41-27 win over the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl. The New York Jets have never selected a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick.

Texas superstar EDGE rusher Colin Simmons is projected as the No. 2 overall pick, which would make it back-to-back Longhorns off the board to open the Draft. Simmons has made his mark as one of the most dominant defensive forces in all of college football across his freshman and sophomore campaigns, earning First Team All-SEC and All-American honors.

In just 29 games, Simmons has compiled 91 tackles, 29.5 TFL, 21 sacks, and four pass deflections. “I haven’t coached somebody like (No.) 1,” Texas EDGEs coach LaAllan Clark told Inside Texas this offseason. “The way he can manipulate the game and set things up? Some things you’re just like… okay! He’s in there every day.”

In his first season at Ole Miss, Kewan Lacy emerged as one of the best players in all of college football. He was named a First Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC selection, and was integral in the Rebels’ run to the College Football Playoff.

In 15 games, Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns. Heading into the first year of the Pete Golding era in ‘The Sip’, the dynamic duo of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy is looking to lead the Rebels back to the CFP.

Back-to-back First Team All-Big Ten wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is projected to go No. 4 to the Cleveland Browns in this way-too-early draft. Across just two seasons at Ohio State, Smith has emerged as one of the best receivers in modern conference history. Across 29 career games, Smith boasts 163 career receptions for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has led the Big Ten in receiving yards both of his seasons in Columbus.

Ohio State‘s No. 2 wide receiver from last season’s team, Carnell Tate, was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2026 Draft. It’s only fitting that Smith, who was the Buckeyes’ No. 1 option, goes a little higher than that. If the Miami Gardens native were to go in the top four of the 2027 NFL Draft, he’d join Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Carnell Tate as the only Buckeye receivers to do so.

South Carolina star EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart is projected off the board to the Arizona Cardinals at pick No. 5. There were massive worries around the Gamecock program this offseason that Stewart would enter the Transfer Portal, but that was not the case. Stewart will return to play under head coach Shane Beamer at South Carolina in 2026 and continue to make his mark on the program.

Across two seasons in Columbia, Stewart has recorded 56 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. He was tabbed to the Freshman All-American team in 2024 and was named a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2025. He looks to become the first South Carolina defensive end to be selected in the top-10 of an NFL Draft since Jadeveon Clowney went No. 1 overall in 2014.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is the third defensive player projected to be selected at pick No. 6 by the Las Vegas Raiders. Across two seasons in South Bend, Moore has emerged as one of the best defensive players in all of college football. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2024 and was tabbed a Unanimous All-American in 2025.

After narrowly missing the College Football Playoff last season, Moore and the Irish will be hungry to return to glory this season. In 26 career games, Moore has compiled 79 tackles, 18 pass deflections, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two TFL. He will more than likely make a run at the Jim Thorpe Award in 2026, and could find himself going very early in the 2027 Draft.

Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is projected off the board at pick No. 7 to the Carolina Panthers, which would make it back-to-back Notre Dame players selected. In 11 games last season, Viliamu-Asa recorded 48 tackles, three sacks, two pass deflections, and one interception. He, however, is coming off a torn ACL in the Irish’s 70-7 win over Syracuse on Nov. 22.

“I expect him to be back sometime in the fall,” Marcus Freeman told Blue and Gold in January. “I don’t know where — every ACL is different. Kyngstonn I’m talking about. But he will be back in the fall. We expect him for the start — somewhere around the start of the season, to be full go. He’s doing really, really well in his rehab and recovery process.”

8. New Orleans Saints: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman was one of the most sought-after players in the Transfer Portal this offseason. Given the opportunity to catch passes from the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Coleman quickly committed to Steve Sarkisian and Texas. Across his two seasons at Auburn, he emerged as one of the best receivers in the conference.

In 23 games for the Tigers, Coleman hauled in 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. He, alongside Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, will form a monstrous wide receiver trio for the Longhorns this season. Texas absolutely loaded up this offseason with all eyes on returning to the College Football Playoff. Coleman will be a massive piece of that effort.

Much like Coleman, Seaton was one of the most high-profile transfers in the Portal this offseason after departing from Colorado. New head coach Lane Kiffin hauled in Seaton as part of his stellar class, and he will be playing his (likely) final season of college football in Baton Rouge.

The IMG Academy alum was named a Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2024 and was named Second Team All-Big 12 in 2025. He was also a Freshman All-American in 2024. Seaton will be blocking for Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, who also entrusted his career in Kiffin, and will be playing his final season of collegiate football for the Bayou Bengals.

The second offensive lineman projected off the board in 2027 is Texas OT Trevor Goosby. As a redshirt sophomore last season, the Melissa, TX native boasted an 83.9 PFF grade. That included a 79.1 pass blocking grade (64/632 eligible OT’s) and an 82.8 run blocking grade (11/632 eligible OT’s). He was named a First Team All-SEC selection and will likely be tabbed a Preseason All-American heading into 2026.

Goosby looks to join Texas legends Leonard Davis (2001), Jerry Sisemore (1973), Mike Williams (2002), and Kelvin Banks (2025) as Longhorn offensive linemen to be selected within the top-10 selections in an NFL Draft. He will once again be blocking for Arch Manning this season.

Picks 11-32

11. New York Giants: KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

12. Washington Commanders: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

14. Cincinnati Bengals: Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

15. New York Jets (from IND): Damon Wilson II, DE, Miami

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

17. Chicago Bears: Austin Siereveld, OT, Ohio State

18. New York Jets (from DAL): David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

19. Jacksonville Jaguars: PJ Williams, OT, SMU

20. Houston Texans: TJ Moore, WR, Clemson

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jacarrius Peak, OT, South Carolina

22. Denver Broncos: Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas

23. New England Patriots: Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

24. Dallas Cowboys (from GB): Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

25. Detroit Lions: Ty Benefield, S, LSU

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Kade Pieper, OL, Iowa

27. Baltimore Ravens: Ellis Robinson, CB, Georgia

28. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Sprague, OT, Michigan

29. San Francisco 49ers: A’Mauri Washington, OT, Oregon

30. Seattle Seahawks: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

31. Los Angeles Chargers: Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon

32. Los Angeles Rams: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida