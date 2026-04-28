Quarterbacks still rule everything in April, and if FOX Sports’ latest 2027 NFL Mock Draft is any indication, that’s not changing anytime soon. A full five signal-callers land in the first round projection, underscoring just how valuable and volatile the position remains in today’s NFL.

At the top, it’s all about star power and ceiling. From can’t-miss prospects like Arch Manning to rising names climbing boards fast, this class is shaping up to be defined by quarterback play, development and upside more than anything else.

But as always, the real intrigue lies beyond just who goes, it’s where they land. With multiple QB-needy teams expected to be in the mix, the 2027 draft could quickly turn into a high-stakes game of movement and projection as franchises look to secure their future under center. Check out Rob Rang’s picks below.

Arch Manning has lived under a microscope since Day 1, but the production has quietly backed up the hype. Rang noted his 35:9 TD-INT ratio and efficient play show a quarterback growing into the moment, not shrinking from it.

With prototypical size, arm talent and mobility, he checks every franchise QB box. If 2026 is the leap many expect, he won’t just be QB1, but he’ll be the No. 1 pick.

Dante Moore betting on himself for another year could end up being a massive win. He’s one of the cleanest natural passers in the class, with effortless mechanics and pinpoint accuracy.

While he may not wow physically, his feel for the position stands out. Another year of development could push him firmly into the top-tier QB conversation.

Dylan Stewart hasn’t fully exploded statistically yet, and that’s what makes him scary. The traits are all there, from his twitch to bend and power that project to Sundays in a big way.

He’s the kind of prospect scouts dream on as a future double-digit sack guy. If the production catches up, he could skyrocket up boards.

Sam Leavitt feels like a breakout waiting to happen. The arm talent and mobility are there, and the flashes suggest a quarterback capable of taking over games.

Health will be the swing factor after last season, but the upside is undeniable. In the right offense, he could put up numbers that force everyone to pay attention.

Jeremiah Smith doesn’t look like a typical underclassman, he looks like a future WR1 on Sundays. With elite size and physicality, he’s already bullying defenders at the college level.

The Julio Jones comparisons aren’t thrown around lightly, but they fit. If he stays on this trajectory, he’ll be one of the safest bets in the draft.

Colin Simmons wins differently than most edge defenders, and that’s what makes him dangerous. His burst and agility create constant problems, even without ideal size.

After leading the SEC in sacks, he’s already proven he can produce at a high level. He’s a disruptive force who fits perfectly in today’s NFL.

Trevor Goosby stepped into a massive role and never blinked. Protecting the blindside at Texas, he showed poise and consistency well beyond his years.

His size and movement skills give him clear NFL upside. With another strong season, he could solidify himself as one of the top tackles in the class.

Ahmad Hardy has been a production machine, plain and simple. Nearly 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns over two seasons tells the story.

He’s not the biggest back, but his vision and burst consistently create chunk plays. In a league always searching for explosive runners, Hardy checks that box.

Leonard Moore already plays like a seasoned corner. His instincts, size and fluidity allow him to match up with just about anyone.

Being a Thorpe finalist as a sophomore says everything about his trajectory. He’s trending toward being one of the top defensive backs off the board.

A’Mauri Washington is a classic case of traits over stats, and the traits are elite. His quickness for his size jumps off the screen and disrupts plays before they develop.

He’s the kind of interior presence offenses have to account for every snap. If his production rises, his draft stock will follow quickly.

11. Washington Commanders: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

12. New York Jets (via Colts): Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

13. Minnesota Vikings: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

16. Chicago Bears: John Henry Daley, DL, Michigan

17. New York Jets (via Cowboys): Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

18. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan

19. Cincinnati Bengals: Jyaire Hill, CB, Michigan

20. Denver Broncos: Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon

21. Houston Texans: Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

22. Detroit Lions: Keon Sabb, S, Alabama

23. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

25. New England Patriots: Ryan Baer, OT, Pittsburgh

26. Philadelphia Eagles: Teitum Tuioti, Edge, Oregon

27. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier Chaplin, OT, Florida State

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Austin Siereveld, OL, Ohio State

29. Baltimore Ravens: Princewill Umanmielen, Edge, LSU

30. Los Angeles Rams: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

31. Buffalo Bills: Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

32. Seattle Seahawks: Damon Wilson II, Edge, Miami