2027 NFL mock draft: Four quarterbacks picked in first round of latest CBS Sports projection

The latest 2027 NFL mock draft is here, courtesy of CBS Sports, and it features four first round quarterbacks! That’s right, this year’s class is certainly one to watch, among the other star players too!

Quarterbacks are going to go early in this mock draft. It’ll make draft strategy quite interesting when it comes to the other positions.

So let’s dive into CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, even if we are 11 months away from the next biggest three days of the NFL offseason. We’ll start at the top.

1. Miami Dolphins: Arch Manning, QB – Texas

The hype was immense, especially going into 2025 for Manning After a rough start, he and Texas turned it around and Manning should be in the Heisman conversation in 2026 as a dual threat. Perhaps he’s the answer to some recent Dolphin QB woes in this mock draft

Manning threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 61.4% completion percentage, 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. With improvements, expect those numbers to skyrocket.

2. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB – Oregon

Funny enough, Moore was linked to the Jets going into this year’s draft. So this mock draft has him going there anyway if New York ends up back in the same spot.

He took leaps in 2025 with the Ducks after sitting for a season and should do the same this coming year. Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 71.8% completion percentage in 2025.

Smith won’t last long in most mock drafts, so that probably means he’ll go early in 2027. The top wide receiver in college football is in Columbus, and it might not be close.

Hard to believe this is Smith’s third year of college football already. In two seasons, he has 163 catches for 2,558 yards, 27 touchdowns and 15.7 yards per catch.

This is the highest Sellers has been projected in a mock draft so far in this early cycle. The South Carolina signal caller is certainly talented, it’s just about keeping it consistent in 2026.

Last season, Sellers had 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 60.8% completion percentage. His rushing totals were down, going from 674 to 270 yards and seven scores to five one year to the next.

5. Tennessee Titans: Trevor Goosby, OT – Texas

The first offensive lineman off the board in this mock draft is Goosby from Texas. The hulking left tackle would be in charge of protecting Cam Ward out in Tennessee next season as a rookie, most likely right away.

For 2026, he’ll be in charge of protecting Arch Manning this season and well, he does a darn good job of it! He had grades over 80 per PFF’s metrics, for example, in run and pass blocking in 2025.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Stewart, EDGE – South Carolina

If you want to talk about athletic freaks in the NFL Draft, Stewart is one of them. This mock draft from CBS Sports has him within the top 10 picks going to Vegas, giving them a star pass rusher opposite Maxx Crosby.

Stewart logged 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last year. In two seasons, he has 56 tackles, 22.5 for loss and 11 sacks.

7. New Orleans Saints: Leonard Moore, CB – Notre Dame

It’s hard to envision a mock draft where Moore does not go within the top 10 picks. Here, he goes down to New Orleans as they bolster their secondary with an instant starter.

He’ll be a great piece to whoever’s defense in 2027. He had five interceptions last year and 31 tackles, en route to All-American honors.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jordan Seaton, OT – LSU

Seaton broke out at Colorado before transferring to LSU this cycle. If he continues to excel, this mock draft might be pretty accurate in predicting his destination.

At 330 pounds, Seaton is a unique athlete. He has a great twitchiness to him and his speed to get his hands and feet moving is highly impressive.

9. New York Giants: Cam Coleman, WR – Texas

Coleman would add to the Giants corps of young star playmakers. If the Giants are in the top 10, like in this mock draft, they better strike and select this pass catcher.

He has yet to suit up for Texas yet, but he was the prized possession in their transfer portal class. In two years at Auburn, Coleman had 93 catches for 1,306 yards, 13 touchdowns and 14 yards per catch.

The Steelers have an aging defensive line going into this season. So naturally, this looks like the right pick in this mock draft.

In three seasons at Oregon, Washington has 45 tackles, six for loss, 1.5 sacks and 10 pass deflections. He’s one of the best interior linemen in college football.

CBS Sports Mock Draft 2027, featuring four QBs

11. Carolina Panthers: Ellis Robinson IV, CB – Georgia

12. Minnesota Vikings: Colin Simmons, EDGE – Texas

13. Washington Commanders: Trey’Dez Green, TE – LSU

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Drake Lindsey, QB – Minnesota

15. New York Jets: Ahmad Moten Sr., DL – Miami

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: David Stone, DL – Oklahoma

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Carter Smith, OT – Indiana

18. Chicago Bears: Kewan Lacy, RB – Ole Miss

19. New York Jets: Charlie Becker, WR – Indiana

20. Houston Texans: Jamari Johnson, TE – Oregon

21. Dallas Cowboys: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR – Alabama

22. Denver Broncos: PJ Williams, OL – SMU

23. Philadelphia Eagles: William Echoles, DT – Ole Miss

24. Detroit Lions: Matayo Uiagalelei, LB – Oregon

25. San Francisco 49ers: Zach Lutmer, DB – Iowa

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Miller, WR – Arizona State

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Cayden Green, OL – Missouri

28. New England Patriots: Sammy Brown, LB – Clemson

29. Buffalo Bills: KJ Bolden, DB – Georgia

30. Seattle Seahawks: Zabien Brown, DB – Alabama

31. Baltimore Ravens: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB – Notre Dame

32. Los Angeles Rams: Damon Wilson II, DE – Miami

The date isn’t official yet, but the 2027 NFL Draft will take place next April. The National Mall in Washington D.C. will be the host.