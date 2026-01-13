23XI/FRM vs. NASCAR lawsuit settlement: Insider reveals new wrinkle in legal battle

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports went to trial last month against NASCAR as part of the antitrust lawsuit they filed against the league in October 2024. The two sides agreed to a settlement after eight days in court.

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the formal filing showing they reached a settlement was due Monday. The court has reset that deadline to Wednesday, Feb. 11. Additionally, the legal wording for the new Charter Agreement is not complete. It, however, is getting closer, Pockrass noted.

As part of the settlement agreement, the sanctioning body agreed to grant permanent charters to all 15 Cup Series teams. Permanent charters were an item teams wanted in the Charter Agreement signed in August 2024, though NASCAR declined to give in to their demand.

NASCAR lawsuit created massive ripple effects

Since the settlement, several NASCAR team investors and executives have said they believe charter values have gone up overnight, according to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal. The most confident team investors reportedly say that charter values have increased close to 100% since being made evergreen.

For context, Legacy Motor Club reset the market this season when they acquired a charter from Rick Ware Racing for $45 million. Nearly all of the industry executives with ties to teams contacted by Stern agreed that the price for charters will at least top $50 million in the next valuation.

Beyond permanent charters, the lawsuit and subsequent trial directly led to the resignation of NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps. The discovery process revealed several text messages and emails which raised concerns about Phelps’ leadership.

In an August 2023 text exchange with Brian Herbst, NASCAR chief media and revenue officer, Phelps said that longtime team owner Richard Childress should be “taken out back and flogged.” Phelps called him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.” Phelps’ comments came after Childress publicly criticized the Next Gen car and the media rights deal that was still being negotiated. During his trial testimony, Phelps expressed regret over the text messages.

During the trial, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris called for Phelps to step down or be fired. Bass Pro Shops is a major sponsor for the league. One day after Morris’ open letter, the two teams settled.