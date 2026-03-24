23XI owner Denny Hamlin responds to fan confusion surrounding JGR performance vs. Tyler Reddick

Denny Hamlin set the record straight about his performance with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and overseeing Tyler Reddick’s success as an owner of 23XI Racing. On this week’s episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin responded to fans who might be confused about why he isn’t performing like Reddick since 23XI has an alliance with JGR.

“I don’t look at setup sheets or anything like that,” Denny Hamlin said. “It’s always different for every team, certainly on any given week. I don’t have time to then, ‘Alright, I’ve locked in my setup, let me see what other people have come up with.’ I have done it post-race before and said, ‘Okay, that person was successful with that. Let me run that. Let me see what that feels like.’ That probably will happen today, but generally speaking, I just focus on what I need because at so many of these racetracks, I have a really good understanding of the feel that I need in my car to go win.”

Denny Hamlin says 23XI and his JGR team were in different places at Darlington

Hamlin later detailed his weekly preparations as a driver for JGR and owner of 23XI. He said that he’s always “privy” to what 23XI is doing, and 23XI always knows what JGR is doing. He then said both teams will have a baseline setup of the cars. The teams will then run simulations, and the drivers will tell the teams what they want the cars to do.

For Darlington, Hamlin revealed that 23XI was in a “far different place” from his No. 11 JGR team, and he didn’t realize it until the weekend. “It just happens over time, and really by the middle of the week, the teams have decided where they’re going to end up,” Hamlin explained.

Hamlin has had a strong start to the 2026 season, winning the Las Vegas race and recording three top-10 finishes. But with Reddick winning the first four of six races and his 23XI teammate, Bubba Wallace, finishing in the top 10 four times, Hamlin is having success as an owner with Reddick and Wallace in the top three of the NASCAR Chase standings/Cup points.