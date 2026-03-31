23XI President weighs in on McDonald's potential return to NASCAR

When McDonald’s re-emerged on the NASCAR scene with a five-year deal with 23XI in 2021, the potential for a truly remarkable primary sponsorship was clearly recognized by all. The sponsor took up space on Bubba Wallace‘s car, and he promptly won the 2021 fall race at Talladega.

But the sponsorship deal expired after 2025 and McDonald’s opted not to renew. Could the fast food giant return to the sport in the future? Don’t rule it out.

“Why McDonald’s moved on is a question for them other than I know they had some business challenges and you got to figure out what to do with the money that you have,” said Steve Lauletta, the president of 23XI racing, to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal. “They love the sport — it wouldn’t surprise me if they came back into the sport at some point.”

McDonald’s has had some serious involvement with NASCAR over the years. It was a founding partner of the Chicago Street Race weekend.

It has been on the car of Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch for 23XI. It has also gone back further than that, including the likes of Jimmy Spencer and Kyle Larson.

23XI has done its best to move on with new primary sponsors for Wallace. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick is having a heck of a season for his sponsors.

Lauletta spoke to the success the team has had in replacing McDonald’s with another fast food chain. It’s been a fairly seamless transition.

“I’m super proud of the fact that we replaced them with Hardee’s in a category that is really important from a promotional standpoint,” Lauletta said. “They have been spectacular early on in what they plan to do, the content they’ve shot, the paint scheme, the plans that are coming for Nashville and other race markets that are important to them.”

Still, there are undoubtedly plenty of race fans out there wondering when the Golden Arches might return to the sport. McDonald’s has an iconic place in NASCAR… it might just need the right re-entry point, and Lauletta says the franchise could very well return.