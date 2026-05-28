Report: 23XI Racing employee suspended after being hit with assault charges

A 23XI Racing employee has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after she was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon… for use of a golf cart. NASCAR announced the suspension on Wednesday evening.

Yahoo! Sports reported further details on the incident, which involved Evanna Howell, a senior account manager for 23XI Racing. 23XI is the team co-owned by former NBA superstar Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin.

According to the publication, Howell was arrested after she allegedly “hit someone while driving a golf cart” before the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. She posted $125,000 bond and her next court appearance will be on June 16.

The 23XI Racing employee was suspended for a behavioral infraction tied to Sections 4.4A of the NASCAR rule book. The suspension is pending the outcome of the legal case against Howell.

23XI Racing off to terrific start

It’s been a banner year for 23XI Racing on the track. That largely thanks to the success of Tyler Reddick, who opened the year absolute white hot.

Reddick leads the NASCAR points standings by a country mile, having already collected 620 points through the halfway point of the season. He has a 122-point cushion over Hamlin, the next closest driver in the standings.

The talented young driver became the first driver in NASCAR history to win the first three races of the season when he claimed victories at Daytona, Atlanta and COTA. He then went on to win at Darlington three weeks after COTA and again at Kansas three weeks after that.

Meanwhile, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace continues to hang on above the Chase cut line after a strong start to the season. He hasn’t fared quite as well in recent weeks, but he still ranks 13th in the points standings and boasts a 40-point cushion above the current cut line.

Wallace has posted a top-five finish at Kansas and six top-10 performances on the season. Riley Herbst rounds out the 23XI Racing lineup sitting in 27th place.