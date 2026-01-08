3 people arrested in connection with burglary of Shedeur Sanders' home

Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred at the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders in November, per ESPN. The Medina County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the three suspects and the driver of the vehicle involved have been identified. The fourth suspect is at large with an active warrant for his arrest.

The burglary happened on Nov. 16, and the sheriff’s office said that approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from Sanders’ home in Granger Township, a suburb of Cleveland. That was the same day that Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After making his debut, Sanders evaluated his play. “I don’t think I played good,” Sanders said after the game, per ESPN. “I don’t think I played good at all. I think there’s a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable with even throwing routes with [wide receiver] Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall, we just got to go next week and understand, so that we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do.”

Will Shedeur Sanders be the Browns’ starting QB in 2026?

Sanders was then named the Browns’ starting QB and played in the team’s last seven games. For the 2025 season, the former Colorado star completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 3-4 record.

This week, Sanders discussed being the Browns’ starting QB in 2026 despite the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski. “I think I did what I was able to do, and I definitely grew from a lot of things, and I got experience now,” Sanders said. “So, I’m always the same, confidence-wise, I’m there. But like, that’s not in my hands. Like, that’s not my decision. I can’t speak on what other people feel.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry loved what he saw from Sanders this past season. “I think we saw a lot of progress with Shedeur this year,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think that’s both mentally, physically, playing the position. He’s still very much a work in progress, like many rookie quarterbacks are. But I think we saw some really good things in terms of his playmaking, his accuracy, his ability to extend with his feet.”

On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this story.