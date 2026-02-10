49ers DL Keion White sustains bullet wound to ankle, undergoes surgery in San Francisco

49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot Monday morning in San Francisco, per multiple reports. He sustained a bullet wound to his ankle and is undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, White is expected to be okay. Barrows reports that police said there was an altercation at an event on Mission Street in San Francisco. However, police say White is not believed to be a part of the altercation.

The San Francisco Police Department said that their preliminary investigation revealed a “verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business. The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.”

The 49ers have since released a statement on the incident: “Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco. He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

White has spent three years in the NFL after a successful college career at Georgia Tech. The 27-year-old was traded mid-season from the New England Patriots to San Francisco after five games played this season.

He’d go on to play nine games for the 49ers during the regular season after the trade and finished the year with 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman spent the first two and a half seasons with the Patriots after being selected in the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Patriots were in San Francisco this past week as the city hosted Super Bowl LX. The Seattle Seahawks would go on to defeat New England 29-13 during the big game.

Despite being traded, this didn’t stop him from cheering on his former teammates in his new city. White posted a photo of himself in a Patriots jersey with the caption ‘Roll Pats’ on it during Super Bowl Sunday. He likely would have received a Super Bowl ring for his services to the Patriots during the regular season if they had won.