49ers GM John Lynch reveals team hired scientist over substation conspiracy theory, shares findings

The San Francisco 49ers took an unusual step this offseason to address a growing concern around the organization. After a viral theory linked the team’s injury issues to a nearby electrical substation, general manager John Lynch confirmed the franchise brought in an independent scientist to investigate.

Speaking on 49ers Talk, Lynch made it clear the findings put any fears to rest: “Not once. Nobody asked about it, which is really interesting,” Lynch said of free agency conversations.

“We did hire an independent scientist. He basically said it was a big nothing burger. … The levels are 400 times less than unsafe zones. So, it’s a normal place of work.”

The situation stems from a difficult 2025 season in which San Francisco once again battled major injuries. The 49ers lost multiple cornerstone players, including Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and George Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles during the NFC Wild Card round.

Shortly before Kittle’s injury, a theory surfaced online suggesting the team’s practice facility, located near an electrical substation adjacent to Levi’s Stadium, could be contributing to long-term physical breakdowns. The claim, made by a self-described scientist on social media, pointed to alleged effects of electromagnetic exposure on soft tissue durability.

Despite a lack of scientific backing, the theory gained traction in NFL circles. According to reports, several agents began discussing the possibility, with some even suggesting it could impact how players view the 49ers in free agency. However, others remained skeptical while still acknowledging the importance of addressing player concerns.

That’s exactly what Lynch and the organization set out to do. Rather than dismiss the claims outright, the 49ers opted to investigate thoroughly, prioritizing transparency and player wellness.

“We are safe, we’re healthy, and we feel really good about that,” Lynch added. “It was important to us not just to turn a blind eye, but to look into it, because it’s our players’ wellness.”

The results, according to Lynch, were definitive, as there’s no evidence to support the theory. Notably, the concern didn’t appear to impact the team’s ability to negotiate during free agency, with Lynch saying no players or agents even brought it up in discussions.

In a league where perception can quickly become reality, the 49ers chose to get ahead of the narrative. Now, with independent findings backing them, they’ll move forward focused on football, not speculation.