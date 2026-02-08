After helping stabilize the San Francisco 49ers while Brock Purdy was hurt this season, Mac Jones appears to be staying put. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the latest news on the former Alabama quarterback on Sunday, ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Per the ESPN insider, “the 49ers have no plans to trade QB Mac Jones this offseason and fully intend to bring him back to back up Brock Purdy.” Jones just finished his fifth season in the league.

It was a career revival of sorts. Jones was excellent in Purdy’s stead.

Purdy missed eight weeks with a turf toe injury, and Mac Jones filled in as his backup. Jones threw for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns, against six interceptions.

The 49ers went 5-3 in Jones’ starts, competitive enough to eventually earn a playoff berth. That was enough to get San Francisco’s attention, apparently, as the 49ers now plan to bring Mac Jones back.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to Jones’ success early in October, after Jones had proven he could hack it at a high level still. Saban was thrilled for his former player.

“When they do it and have success, it makes me feel wonderful, very proud — almost like a father proud of his son,” Saban said. “I’m so happy for Mac. I think he was in a bad situation in New England — coaching changes, coordinators, how he was developed when he came into the league. He just wasn’t in great circumstances.

“Right now, though, I think he’s in a really good situation with (Kyle) Shanahan, that offense, and the players he’s got around him. He’s a guy who will execute. He’s really smart. He’s going to do exactly what you tell him to do, and he wants to know exactly what you want him to do. I’m not sure he always got that before San Francisco.”

Mac Jones spent his first three years in the NFL with the New England Patriots. The Patriots took him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, using the No. 15 overall selection.

After that, Jones spent one year in Jacksonville. But his numbers were best in San Francisco.

Jones posted a career-best 69.6% completion percentage this season with the 49ers. He also posted a 13-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the best of his career.