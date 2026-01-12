San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle requested a bottle of tequila after learning that he tore his Achilles tendon in the team’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Kittle requested a bottle of Patron tequila, which was sent from the owner from his suite. Russni then said the bottle that Kittle requested is now empty.

George Kittle may have requested the tequila because it has been a challenging season for him. The Pro Bowl tight end has missed five of the first six games of the year because of a hamstring injury. He was also inactive in Week 17 due to an ankle injury.