911 audio released from alleged CM Punk confrontation with fan at MGM Grand

CM Punk is staying in headlines after main-eventing WrestleMania 42. This time, it’s for an off-ring incident now gaining new attention.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, newly released 911 audio sheds additional light on an alleged confrontation involving the WWE star at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The incident, which reportedly took place on April 20, involved multiple fans and unfolded in the hotel lobby.

While video had already surfaced showing Punk knocking a phone out of one fan’s hand after a photo was taken near fellow WWE star Bayley, the newly released audio points to a separate interaction. In the call, a fan, who was speaking through an interpreter, claimed he approached Punk hoping for an autograph.

According to the translation, the caller alleged that Punk responded by pushing him and shoving him in the chest. The fan also described Punk as appearing visibly angry during the exchange.

It’s important to note the details per TMZ Sports remain based on the caller’s account. Law enforcement did respond to the scene. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spoke with those involved, but no formal report was filed and no charges were brought.

Alas, Punk was not detained and was free to leave the property. Still, the situation adds an unexpected wrinkle to what has otherwise been a high-profile stretch for the veteran performer.

Fresh off WrestleMania 42, Punk has remained a central figure in WWE storylines. His recent on-screen interaction with Cody Rhodes has fueled speculation about a potential marquee title matchup, especially after both stars delivered major performances on wrestling’s biggest stage.

That juxtaposition, between in-ring momentum and off-ring controversy, isn’t uncommon in professional wrestling, where larger-than-life personalities often draw attention beyond the spotlight. For now though, the focus remains on the details of the incident.

No charges have been filed, and there’s been no formal findings. Just a situation that’s drawn scrutiny following the release of new audio. As with many moments like this, the full picture may take time to come into focus, if it ever does.