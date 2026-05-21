Aaron Rodgers contract: Full breakdown of Steelers QB's final deal revealed

Aaron Rodgers has signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of the deal. This will be Rodgers’ final NFL contract, as he announced that the 2026 season will be the last of his career.

Mike Kadlick and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated obtained the details of the contract, and it shows how he can earn the maximum value of $25 million. The four-time MVP will earn a fully guaranteed base salary of $22 million.

Rodgers will then get a roster bonus of $250,000 for being on the 90-man roster on Aug. 7. He will then earn another roster bonus of $250,000 for being on the team for the first regular-season game.

Rodgers can also earn up to $2.5 million in playoff incentives, but he will need to play at least 75 percent of the Steelers’ regular-season snaps. He gets $625,000 if he plays at least half of the offensive snaps of a wild-card round win, or the Steelers get a first-round bye in the playoffs. Rodgers can then earn $625,000 for a divisional round win, another $625,000 for an AFC Championship win, and another $625,000 for a Super Bowl win. He will need to play at least half of the offensive snaps.

Aaron Rodgers says ‘it’s nice to come back’ to Steelers

It would be a nice ending for Rodgers if he leads the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory. He joined the team last year and helped Pittsburgh win the AFC North. When Mike Tomlin stepped down as the head coach after the 2025 season, Rodgers thought he was done in Pittsburgh. But when the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, that motivated the 42-year-old to play one more year.

“There was some doubt for sure,” Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. “But I had some good conversations with (Coach) Mike (McCarthy) going back to when he was hired,” said Rodgers. “It’s nice to come back. It felt different than last year because I knew some of the guys and some of the people that work here. So, it felt good coming in.”

Rodgers began his NFL career in 2005 and spent most of his time with the Green Bay Packers. He was in Green Bay through the 2022 season and then spent the next two seasons with the New York Jets. In his career, Rodgers was named to the Pro Bowl 10 times and led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2011 (for the 2010 season).