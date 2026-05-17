Aaron Rodgers contract: Pittsburgh Steelers QB’s compensation for 2026 season revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers got massive news on Saturday night, as Aaron Rodgers is set to return for the 2026 season. Rodgers will once again work under head coach Mike McCarthy after an extensive relationship with the Green Bay Packers.

Once Rodgers decided to rejoin the Steelers, the biggest question became his contract, which has yet to be signed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the number, saying Rodgers can make up to $25 million this year. Most of it will be considered a base salary.

“Compensation update: Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, per sources,” Schefter said via X. “The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 and $23 million, with up to a few million more in incentives. The deal still needs to be finalized and signed.”

Shortly after the original news broke of Rodgers agreeing to the deal, Schefter had even more good news for folks in Pittsburgh. Rodgers will be in the building beginning Monday for voluntary offseason practices. Getting back on the field did not happen last year until June, when it was a requirement. So, Rodgers is looking for a bit more time with his teammates before the 2026 season begins.

“The Steelers voluntary offseason practice sessions begin Monday and Aaron Rodgers is expected to be there,” Schefter said via X. “Rodgers didn’t commit to the Steelers last year until their mandatory minicamp in June. This year he will be there earlier.”

Pittsburgh is likely happy this process did not drag on for too long. Rodgers is one of the only available guys many would consider worthy of being a starting quarterback. His quest to win another Super Bowl is running out of time, looking to once again hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

More on Aaron Rodgers, time with the Pittsburgh Steelers

In 2025, Rodgers posted solid numbers for the Steelers, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He led Pittsburgh to an AFC North division crown and a Wild Card round appearance in the playoffs.

Rodgers is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career is officially over. Along with a Super Bowl title, the 42-year-old won the NFL MVP award four times and has been selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times.

He will be working with a young quarterback room once again. Will Howard returns to Pittsburgh for his second season with the Steelers after being drafted. They put some more draft capital into this position in April by taking Drew Allar. Rodgers is for sure the starter but might also be tasked with helping these two guys develop.

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report