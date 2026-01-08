Aaron Rodgers defends Mike Tomlin against criticism, fires shot at Jets

Mike Tomlin is a Super Bowl-winning head coach with 19 consecutive seasons without a losing record. He’s also the same coach who earlier this season, had Pittsburgh Steelers fans at Acrisure Stadium calling for his firing.

Tomlin is an accomplished coach, though most of the notable accomplishments came before the 2016 season. Why is 2016 so important? Well, it’s the last time Pittsburgh won a playoff game. Tomlin is 3-10 in the postseason since winning five of his first six playoff games.

The Steelers are back in the playoffs this season, winning the AFC North with a 10-7 record. It’s also the first season with four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers under center. Rodgers and Tomlin respect each other and ahead of Monday’s Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans, the veteran quarterback defended Tomlin against the criticism he’s received this season.

“Mike T has had an incredible career as a head coach,” Rodgers said Thursday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “To go that long and never have a losing season is unbelievable. “There’s always going to be something. You know, when I was a young player, they said I couldn’t be considered elite until I won a playoff game. And then after that, it was until you win a Super Bowl. And then, [it was], ‘Oh, you haven’t won MVP yet.’ And whatever that might be for Mike T, he’s had what, 19 straight non-losing seasons? So, they got to find something to try and get after him.”

Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin have worked well in 2025 season

Rodgers found a home in Pittsburgh this season after spending the previous two years with the New York Jets. The Jets didn’t win in 2024 — the lone year Rodgers was healthy — and Rodgers was blamed for much of it.

Clearly, the pairing with Pittsburgh has worked. It didn’t in New York, which Rodgers mentioned Thursday.

“I think the way that he creates the culture and allows guys to be themselves is an important part of team chemistry and being a healthy locker room,” Rodgers said. “One thing I really love, and it’s kind of the antithesis of where I was, is there’s not really any leaks in the boat. Every year you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off the field, and to go through a season like this, and to be able to focus on football and not have a lot of other little bullsh*t out there has been really nice.”