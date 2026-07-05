Aaron Rodgers evaluates 'next generation' of Mike McCarthy's offense with Steelers

Mike McCarthy was a big reason why Aaron Rodgers decided to give it one more go with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. While contemplating retirement, Rodgers ultimately decided to spend a second year with the Steelers, playing for his old Green Bay head coach.

The offense is familiar, so that should be a seamless transition over the course of the offseason. After leading Pittsburgh to an AFC North title and a playoff berth in 2025, there’s no doubt Rodgers and McCarthy want to create a little magic to try and get one more great run.

But you can’t go using the 2010 Packers’ offense that won Super Bowl XLV over, ironically, the Steelers. Things have to move onto the next generation.

“I spent 13 years in (McCarthy’s offense),” Rodgers said. “He’s changed some stuff when he was in Dallas. It’s stuff that we used to run, but he’s just called it something different now. It’s just the next generations of the West Coast offense. It went kind of Bill Walsh to kind of what Mike was doing with Paul Hackett, and then it’s kind of grown from there. From a real fundamental level, it’s all about the quarterback’s timing.”

If there’s one thing Rodgers still has at 42 years old, it’s his timing. He’s not nearly as mobile as he was even towards the end of his Packers’ tenure, but he can still sling the pigskin with the best of them.

Aaron Rodgers ready for familiar offense with Mike McCarthy

Rodgers joined the Steelers last year after spending the last three seasons with the New York Jets. In 2025, the four-time NFL MVP led Pittsburgh to a division title while throwing for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns.

No matter what happens with Rodgers in 2026, he has put together a Hall of Fame career. He spent the majority of his 21 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has thrown for 66,274 yards and 527 touchdowns. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times, named to the All-Pro Team five times, and led the Packers to a Super Bowl win.

“There was some doubt for sure,” Rodgers said regarding a return. “But I had some good conversations with (Coach) Mike (McCarthy) going back to when he was hired. It’s nice to come back. It felt different than last year because I knew some of the guys and some of the people that work here. So, it felt good coming in.”