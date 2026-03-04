Aaron Rodgers has not decided on his NFL future yet, but NFL insider Kimberly Martin wouldn’t be shocked if he finished his career with the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers spent the 2025 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is widely expected to play under Mike McCarthy in 2026, if he doesn’t retire.

But the Vikings still make some sense under Kevin O’Connell, considering there was buzz last year. However, Minnesota decided to part ways with Sam Darnold and start 2024 first round pick JJ McCarthy. However, injuries and struggles marred what looked like a potential playoff team this fall.

Could Rodgers fit the bill in 2026? It remains to be seen, but Martin isn’t ruling it out.

“I would not be shocked, only because Aaron Rodgers made sense for them last year,” Martin said on Get Up. “He makes sense for them technically. Now this is a team that I think is a legit playoff team. They have all the pieces. They just need stability at the quarterback position.”

Martin isn’t the only one linking Rodgers to the Vikings again. Adam Schefter said as much in late-February.

“That’s the interesting one to me, right? Like, I don’t know how Aaron Rodgers feels, and I don’t know exactly how the Vikings feel, and they didn’t want to do that last year because I think they were being protective of JJ McCarthy,” Schefter said. “Do they still feel the same way? Or is Aaron Rodgers more in the conversation? So again, with the man of mystery, there are some real mysteries here as to exactly when he’s going to announce what he’s doing, whether he is or isn’t coming back.

“Feeling is, he’ll be back. Feeling is, should be mid-March. Feeling is, it should be Pittsburgh. Now he could retire tomorrow, or could want to play with the Vikings in the spring. We don’t really know exactly. I’m just telling you the general gist of what’s being said out there right now.”

In 16 games last season, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 65.7% completion percentage, leading the Steelers to an AFC North crown. Sounds like he can still sling it, right?