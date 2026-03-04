Aaron Rodgers makes no decision on NFL future, reveals Steelers have not offered contract

Aaron Rodgers hadn’t spoken publicly since the Pittsburgh Steelers’ AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans back in January. On Wednesday, he made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he addressed his future in the NFL.

As far as making a decision at this very moment, the 42-year-old wasn’t ready to deliver one: “I wanna say to anybody on here that’s expecting me to make some big decision, just turn it off now. Just leave.”

"I've talked to Mike and I've talked to Omar..



I'm enjoying the offseason and there's conversations to be had down the line..



"I've talked to Mike and I've talked to Omar.. I'm enjoying the offseason and there's conversations to be had down the line.. There's hasn't been any deadlines or contracts"@AaronRodgers12

The decision Rodgers has to make is whether he wants to return for a 22nd season and if so, does he want it to be in Pittsburgh and does the organization have a desire to bring him back. Steelers general manager Omar Khan said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that “the door’s open to have Aaron back.”

Khan revealed he had not set an official deadline for Rodgers to make a decision. At the same time, he didn’t foresee this playing out like last offseason, when Rodgers didn’t sign with the Steelers until early June.

The negotiating window for free agents opens at noon ET on Monday, March 9. Free agency officially begins two days later. Obviously, the Steelers would like to have an answer before then, but they’re running out of time to get one.

Rodgers said discussions have taken place with Khan and new head coach Mike McCarthy, whom Rodgers played for in Green Bay from 2006-2018. None of those conversations have been “progressive,” Rodgers said.

“What are we sitting here, it’s March 4? Free agency starts in a week,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been spending a lot of time with my wife, we went on a ski trip, just been laying low, there’s a lot of other things going on with the situation in Malibu that have changed some things. But I’ve talked to Mike, I’ve talked to Omar — there’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me, there’s no contract that’s been offered, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent.

“… I think there’s conversations to be had down the line but there hasn’t been any progressive conversations. I love Mike, and Mike and I have kept in contact over the years. I had a conversation with Omar, and I really think Omar enjoyed having me there, I think the guys had a positive response to our time together.”