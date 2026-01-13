Aaron Rodgers spent time with Aaron Rodgers before the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Houston Texans in a wild-card playoff game on Monday night. While the Steelers’ QB was getting ready for his first playoff game in four seasons, he found a fan wearing his entire uniform. Rodgers saw the fan, and the two embraced.

The fan is clearly a big supporter of Rodgers, who joined the Steelers this season after spending the last two years with the New York Jets. While the 42-year-old didn’t have an MVP-type season, he finished the year with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. Rodgers helped the Steelers finish the year with a 10-7 record and an AFC North title.

Aaron Rodgers found Aaron Rodgers 😅



Rodgers is hoping he can help the Steelers win their first Super Bowl since the 2008 season. But if that doesn’t happen, will the four-time MVP call it a career or play at least one more season? And if Rodgers decides to play next season, will he return to the Steelers or join another team?

Will Aaron Rodgers play in 2026?

Before Pittsburgh’s final game of the regular season, Rodgers opened up about his future in the NFL. “I’m thinking about this week, but obviously I’m 42 years old, and I’m on a one-year deal,” he said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “So you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. So that’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there’ll be options, I would think, maybe one or two, if I decide I still want to play.

“I’ve enjoyed this experience, and everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field. And it’s really what I was hoping for this experience was, it’s been even better than I was hoping.”

In June, Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers. He began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and was with the team for 18 seasons. During that time, Rodgers was selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times, selected to the All-Pro Team five times, and led the Packers to a Super Bowl title during the 2010 season.