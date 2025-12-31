Aaron Rodgers retirement: Steelers QB gives cryptic response to question over future plans

Aaron Rodgers had an interesting response when asked about his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he would like to play another season or two once the 2025 season ends.

“I’m 42, and I’m on a 1-year deal. You know what the situation is,” Aaron Rodgers said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. That’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play — Not a lot of options, but … I would think maybe 1 or 2 if I decide I still want to play.

“But I’ve enjoyed this experience. Everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field. It’s really what I was hoping for from this experience. It’s been even better than what I was hoping.”

Rodgers said this as he was getting ready to lead the Steelers to face the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season finale. The winner of the Sunday night battle will win the AFC North, so it’s likely Rodgers will give everything he has so he can get another shot to win a Super Bowl.

Mike Tomlin says Aaron Rodgers is an ‘awesome contributor’

If this is Rodgers’ final year in the NFL, he has put together a strong ending to his Hall of Fame career. In 15 games this season, the four-time NFL MVP has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,028 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 95.3 passer rating. Rodgers has helped the Steelers earn a 9-7 record (9-6 as the starting QB), and it’s his first winning season as a starter since he led the Green Bay Packers to a 13-3 record in 2021.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has enjoyed Rodgers this year and is going to do everything he can to make sure this weekend’s game is not the QB’s last. “I don’t know that I’ve taken time to ponder that,” Tomlin said this week, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m just committed to making sure that it’s not. He’s certainly been an awesome contributor to our efforts, not only from a talent perspective and an experience perspective, but just his professionalism, his relationship with the game, his love for his teammates, and his willingness to help them grow and get better and gain a better understanding each and every day has been cool to be part of.”