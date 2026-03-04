Aaron Rodgers shreds obsessive speculation surrounding his wife, cites 'legitimate stalkers' following him

For the second straight offseason, Aaron Rodgers has a big decision to make regarding his future in the NFL. One thing he’s not worried about is his personal life.

Last June, just prior to his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 42-year-old Rodgers was noticeably sporting a wedding ring and reluctantly revealed he’d been married for “a couple of months” at that point. Now, as he considers whether to return for his 22nd NFL season, the four-time MVP opened up about his “happy” life as a married man during a Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

But not before Rodgers eviscerated the constant paparazzi-style scrutiny into his wife, Brittani. Rodgers even revealed he was recently forced to sell his $28 million Malibu mansion due to “legitimate stalkers.”

“The obsession (with my wife) is fucking bizarre. That’s the only way to put it, the obsession really bizarre. … We’re not living at the beach anymore, part of it is I have legitimate stalkers,” Rodgers said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “And I don’t say that lightly or flippantly, I’ve been getting stalked at my house for about a year and a half when I was living there. And not just that, I was getting stalked at the coffee shop I frequented, the gym at Proactive that I would go to — which was really bizarre, still is. And then the paparazzi was stalking me for a long time, flying drones over my house and I learned had a bounty on getting a picture of my wife, which I think is bizarre as well.

“I understand the attention that comes with somebody who’s accomplished what I accomplished, in no way am I making this a woe-is-me. But when it comes to your personal safety — and it’s not just me, it’s me and her, it’s really fucking bizarre.”

Aaron Rodgers discusses wife, keeping private life private: ‘She didn’t sign up for this bullshit’

During the lengthy conversation with McAfee, Rodgers did provide some small details about his wife, including that the two first met back in 2017 and only recently reconnected before they tied the knot last year. He also suggested the initial relationship ended when Brittani made it clear she had no interest in being married to a NFL football player. Rodgers, who previously dated actress Olivia Munn in 2014-16, went on to have quite public relationships with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick (2018-2020) and was later engaged to actress Shailene Woodley before the two broke it off in Spring 2022.

“When we met back in 2017, I knew there was something crazy special about this, and I wanted to be with her, and she would make funny comments like, ‘I’d never live in Green Bay, and I don’t want to be a player’s wife.’ She’s just not a public person,” Rodgers continued. “… She didn’t sign up for this bullshit. She signed up because she loves me and she supports me and she wants to spend the rest of our lives together and start a family. She didn’t sign up to be an out-front, social media WAG (wife and girlfriend) – she doesn’t want any of that bullshit. And I don’t either.

“I understand when I play, if I play, that there’s scrutiny and attention that comes with it. But I’m fully content on living a private life,” Rodgers concluded. “… We’re not living a public life. We’re not going to now, not in the future, not ever. When (football) is done, it’s Keyser Söze – you won’t see me.”