Aaron Rodgers Steelers decision: GM Omar Khan details 'good conversations' with QB

As the Pittsburgh Steelers await a decision from Aaron Rodgers, GM Omar Khan said the two sides have had “good conversations” during the process. NFL Network reported Rodgers is likely to return to the franchise in 2026, but nothing is yet final.

Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Steelers last year, but did not comment on whether he would be back in Pittsburgh this coming season. After the hire of Mike McCarthy as head coach, though, rumors began to swirl about whether the veteran quarterback could return. But with the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, Rodgers has not yet decided on his future.

Khan acknowledged the lone year with Rodgers in the building in 2025, offering high praise for how he fit in as a teammate. In the meantime, conversations are continuing with his representatives.

“We had a really cool year with Aaron last year,” Khan said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I know we didn’t reach our goal, which is to win a Super Bowl. Aaron came in last summer and we got to know him and he got to know us. It was pretty cool. Didn’t really know him. and got to know him. Good person, really intelligent person. I’ve said before, pound-for-pound, one of the toughest people I’ve ever been around. He really is.

“We’ve had positive communications. I know Coach has talked to him, I’ve talked to him. I, obviously, communicate with his representatives. We’ve had good conversations throughout the process. That’s how it is. It’s part of the process. But it’s been good. It’s been positive.”

After signing with the Steelers in 2025, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He helped the franchise return to the postseason in what turned out to be Mike Tomlin’s final year as head coach.

While Pittsburgh expressed its interest in another season together, owner Art Rooney II previously said he expected a decision by the draft. That has since come and gone, but Rooney said the two sides stayed in contact. Although the Steelers selected former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, a reunion with Rodgers still appears a strong possibility.

Khan praised the impact Aaron Rodgers had in the locker room as a teammate. He also said the Steelers value him both on and off the field.

“He’s certainly a good teammate,” Khan said. “He’s been fun to have around. We think very highly of him.”