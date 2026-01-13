Aaron Rodgers vehemently defends Mike Tomlin, Matt LaFleur over hot seat talk: 'Absolute joke'

Mike Tomlin and Matt LaFleur, head coaches for two of the most storied franchises in NFL history, could both be very much on the hot seat. Aaron Rodgers played under both coaches and finds the idea of firing either of them to be an “absolute joke.”

Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, made the comments following Monday’s AFC Wild Card Round defeat to the Houston Texans. It’s simple the way Rodgers sees it: both the Steelers, and the Green Bay Packers have the right guy and culture, so why make a change?

“This league has changed a lot in my 21 years,” Rodgers said. “When you hear a conversation about the Mike Tomlins of the world, Matt LaFleurs of the world, those are just two that I played for. When I first got in the league, there wouldn’t be conversation about whether those guys were on the hot seat. But the way that the league is covered now and the way that there’s snap decisions and the validity given to the Twitter experts and all the experts on TV now who make it seem like they know what the hell they’re talking about, to me that’s an absolute joke.

“For either of those two guys to be on the hot seat is really apropos of where we’re at as a society and a league because obviously Matt’s done a lot of great things in Green Bay and we had a lot of success. Mike T’s had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years. More than that, though, when you have the right guy and the culture is right, you don’t think about making a change. But there’s a lot of pressure that comes from the outside and obviously that sways decisions from time to time, but it’s not how I would do things and not how the league used to be.”

There has been chatter all season that Tomlin, despite 19 consecutive finishes above .500 and a Super Bowl win on his resume, could be on his way out of Pittsburgh. Seven straight postseason defeats will do that to anybody.

With seven straight playoff losses, Tomlin tied Marvin Lewis for the longest streak of such of all-time. The playoff failures are stacking up, leading to speculation that his job might be in jeopardy. For what it’s worth, Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension prior to the 2024 season. He is under contract through the 2027 season.

LaFleur’s situation is quite similar. The Packers have been strong in the regular season but an early exit in the postseason in recent memory. He is 76-40-1, with a pair of NFC Championship Game appearances. But Green Bay, under LaFleur, has just one playoff win out of their last five. The Packers ended the 2025 season, including Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, on a five-game losing streak. Green Bay had a 21-6 lead over Chicago to start the fourth quarter. They did not win a single game after All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons tore his ACL in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos.

LaFleur’s contract is up after the 2026 season. Team president Ed Policy has met with LaFleur this week in hopes of working out a deal to keep him in Green Bay.

Rodgers, clearly, believes that is the right move. We’ll see what Pittsburgh does with Tomlin in the coming days.