The story continues surrounding President Donald Trump’s postgame comments to Team USA men’s hockey team and the team’s response. It does not appear to be a story dying down, despite the viral moment being nearly a week old.

Following Team USA’s victory over Team Canada last Sunday, President Trump invited the men’s team to the White House to celebrate. While doing so, he joked on a phone call that he would “have to bring the women’s team,” which won a respective gold medal as well.

Many have called out the men’s team for laughing in response to the President and claimed that they did not do their part to stand up for the women’s team. But some members of the women’s team are standing by the men despite the backlash. The latest was forward Abbey Murphy, who joined Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets podcast on Friday.

“You hear someone in the back of the phone call yell, ‘two-for-two.’ You know, we never felt anything bad from them,” Murphy said. “And it was just — it’s sad that they even have to apologize for anything, like it really is. It was a huge, honestly, part for both teams, and a really cool moment.”

At the time of the call, the women’s team had not yet been formally invited to the White House or reported to have been invited to celebrate its gold medal. Since then, though, the women’s team has been invited to the White House but declined due to “timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games,” per NBC.

Members of the men’s USA team visited the White House and met with President Trump. Those who attended also went to President Trump’s State of the Union speech, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

While the public backlash might take some time to die down, Murphy keeps her focus on what the teams accomplished at the Olympics. Two hockey teams went to get gold medals and both were successful.

“That’s what we were there for,” Murphy said. “You know, it was — two teams had one goal in common, and that was gold. And kind of hearing that was a lot of reassurance for our team. You know, like, he’s not the only guy who was thinking that, too, and we know that. So, like I said, they’re a special group of boys, and we’re just honored to kind of be in that journey with them and share it. But we know how much they respect us and we respect them. So it definitely goes two ways.”

Tkachuk calls out narratives around Team USA

One of the more vocal players on the men’s team was Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk. Serving as an associate captain for the USA men’s team, Tkachuk was asked about the President’s comments and the backlash against the men’s team for their reaction.

Tkachuk echoed Murphy’s sentiments while meeting with the media in South Florida on Thursday. Tkachuk insisted that the two teams have a great relationship and any narratives otherwise should be shut down.

“I think the narrative that, you know, we weren’t rooting for each other, you know, whatever the narrative is, is so untrue,” Tkachuk said. “Like, we were so close with that team and the fact that both our teams were able to do that, like, is what should be talked about and what’s really important. So, we have a lot of respect for them and all the other athletes, and literally had the best time celebrating with them after and throughout the tournament. There’s some relationships that I’ll remember forever and consider a few of them a team that I hung out with majority, like, you know, really good friends. So I think that’s all just crazy talk and taken away from what really mattered.”