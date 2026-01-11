Adam Schefter addresses Matt LaFleur's future, reveals potential replacement if Packers fire him

ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and his future with the franchise, following a 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round Saturday. Green Bay is now 1-5 in their last six playoff games under LaFleur.

LaFleur has one year remaining on his contract, but the Packers usually don’t go into a season with an expiring contract on their head coach. So, he’ll either be extended or ultimately, Green Bay will just move on.

Schefter noted if Green Bay moves on from LaFleur, John Harbaugh could be a name to watch out for. The Baltimore Ravens decided to cut ties with their coach after 18 years, but he could make the move to the NFC North if Green Bay is willing.

“Well, there already have been discussions between Matt Lafleur and the Packers about extending him, but obviously there’s still a lot up in the air, and there was going to be a lot up in the air until after the season ended, and it ended last night,” Schefter said on SportsCenter. “And so with him having one year left on his contract, it does become a question of whether the Packers want to extend him, or whether they want to move on from him. If they were to move on from him. If they made that decision, I think they would be doing it with the idea that the name Harlan is royalty in the Green Bay Area. Harlan, Brian Harlan, also happens to be the agent that represents John Harbaugh.

“And so they would have to make the decision that this would be something that they will be willing to do. We’ve heard a lot of talk from about a lot of different teams. This is something that Green Bay has to decide here in the coming days, very shortly, about whether they want to jump in or whether they want to keep a coach who’s been as successful as Matt LaFleur … that decision belongs to Ed Policy.”

LaFleur and company could’ve overcome fourth quarter heroics from Bears’ QB Caleb Williams. But, Jordan Love and the offense still had a chance in the end, but came up short.

LaFleur’s been the Packers’ head coach since 2019 and is 76-40-1 in the regular season while going 3-6 in the postseason. They’ve made the playoffs every year of his tenure, sans 2022.

LaFleur originally led Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to back-to-back NFC Championship Games in 2019 and ’20, but haven’t been back to that round since. It’s been two straight years of NFC Wild Card exits.