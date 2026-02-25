Aaron Rodgers is more likely than not to play in 2026 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but don’t rule out the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN’s Adam Schefter referred to Rodgers and Minnesota’s flirtation last year and that could come to fruition this offseason.

Granted, Rodgers is more likely to come back and play one more season for the Steelers, this time under his Packers coach, Mike McCarthy. But after the Vikings let Sam Darnold walk, and with him winning a Super Bowl, they were left with an up-and-down JJ McCarthy, their first round pick in 2024.

“Today, the belief around the league, and let’s preface it by saying it’s Aaron Rodgers, and so there are never any absolutes, and things could change like that. But the belief around the league is that, the feeling is he’s supposed to give an answer by mid-March,” Schefter said on his podcast. “Many people thought there was no chance he’d be back. It certainly sounds like it is an absolute consideration. And it sounds like, and again, it’s Aaron Rodgers, so you never fully know. Sounds like he’s more likely than not to be back. I think the feeling is he could be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If we go back to last year. He wanted to play in Minnesota.”

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported the Vikings would “explore all possibilities” regarding the quarterback position. Head coach Kevin O’Connell couldn’t talk about specific players that could be pending free agents or possible trade targets, but said there are likely to be “different levels” of quarterbacks available. So toss in Rodgers and Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray into that category.

“That’s the interesting one to me, right? Like, I don’t know how Aaron Rodgers feels, and I don’t know exactly how the Vikings feel, and they didn’t want to do that last year because I think they were being protective of JJ McCarthy,” Schefter said. “Do they still feel the same way? Or is Aaron Rodgers more in the conversation? So again, with the man of mystery, there are some real mysteries here as to exactly when he’s going to announce what he’s doing, whether he is or isn’t coming back.

“Feeling is, he’ll be back. Feeling is, should be mid-March. Feeling is, it should be Pittsburgh/ Now he could retire tomorrow, or could want to play with the Vikings in the spring. We don’t really know exactly. I’m just telling you the general gist of what’s being said out there right now.”

In 16 games last season, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 65.7% completion percentage, leading the Steelers to an AFC North crown. Sounds like he can still sling it, right?

But for now, it remains to be seen if Rodgers will go quiet into that good night, return to Pittsburgh, or heck, complete the Brett Favre lore and play for the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard on the roster, so without Rodgers, they could turn to one of them or make a surprising move in the NFL Draft.