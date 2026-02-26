With the new league year on the horizon, Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa find themselves in the rumor mill. The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are facing questions about their respective quarterbacks and whether they’ll be staying put in 2026.

If Murray or Tagovailoa winds up on the move, ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed a potentially “appealing” landing spot. He suggested the Green Bay Packers be a destination for this coming season.

Of course, the Packers already have a quarterback in place with Jordan Love, but the growing sense is Malik Willis will move on via free agency. That means they could be looking for a backup. While that won’t provide the starting opportunity Murray or Tagovailoa likely want, Schefter said a “reset” year could help either player in the long run.

“If I were a guy like Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa, Green Bay would be appealing to me,” Schefter said on ESPN Milwaukee. “You’re with a good organization in a good system with good, talented players. You take a year to kind of reset yourself and decompress and learn and see things from a different perspective. There are worse places to wind up than Green Bay, for one of those guys.

“Now, again, I’m sure those guys are going to want to play and start, and that’s not the case in Green Bay. But if they can’t get that opportunity, you’d think a place like Green Bay would be very attractive to a lot of these guys.”

More on Kyler Murray, Tua Tagoavailoa’s futures

Both Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa found themselves on the sideline to end the 2025 season. Murray suffered a foot injury and later missed the rest of the year. Miami opted to give Quinn Ewers some run late in the year and moved Tagovailoa to the bench.

The two quarterbacks also carry significant salary cap hits. Moving on from Murray would cost the Cardinals $52.7 million in dead cap money, according to Spotrac. Tagovailoa has a $56.3 million dead cap hit in 2026, per Spotrac, though his deal has a potential out in 2027. Both figures rank in the Top 10 among NFL players.

New Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said this week at the NFL Scouting Combine that “everything’s on the table” regarding Tagovailoa. As for Murray, FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna reported he prefers the Cardinals release him.