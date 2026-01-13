Adam Schefter outlines options for Mike Tomlin following split from Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin informed the team on Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down after 19 years leading the franchise. So what’s next?

That’s the big question on everyone’s minds at this point. Tomlin was one of the most successful coaches in the NFL over the last two decades. He has a Super Bowl title to his name and he never had a losing season in 19 years in Pittsburgh.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter opened up on what’s likely next. He offered a prediction, too.

“Look, we’ll hear from Mike Tomlin at some point in time,” Schefter said on SportsCenter on Tuesday. “But my sense is that he’s going to go into television. That there will be any number of opportunities that await him. Now he could decide to do TV, which is what Sean Payton did during the year that he was out. It keeps people involved in the game without having to work coach’s hours. Or he simply could just take the year off. That’s something that’s also entirely possible.”

One of the reasons Mike Tomlin has so many options is that he’s at a point in his career where he’s flexible enough to head anywhere. Schefter raised that point.

“His children have grown, they’re out of the house. He has nothing that ties him to Pittsburgh,” the ESPN insider said. “He has earned the right to get to do what he wants to do at this point in time, whether that’s take a year off before he comes back to coaching, whether that’s to go into television and move forward in a career in TV moving forward into the years to come.”

Regardless, plenty of people will be watching Mike Tomlin’s move closely. There are still a number of NFL jobs open and if Tomlin bucks the conventional wisdom from Schefter and doesn’t take a TV route, he’ll be near the front of every list.

The bottom line: Mike Tomlin as options. Plenty of them.

“This is all new. This is something that obviously just happened a short time ago when he informed the team,” Schefter said. “Mike Tomlin is going to be desired in any number of places. He could have a coaching job tomorrow if that’s what he wanted. I don’t believe, I don’t sense, that that’s what he’s going to want at this particular time. It sounds like he’s going to want some time to decompress after a long, hard 19-year run that included a Super Bowl title in Pittsburgh. And he’ll have time to think about what he wants to do next and with the rest of his life.”