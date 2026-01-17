The Green Bay Packers are moving toward continuity at the top of the organization. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are actively working on contract extensions for head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Both are entering the final year of their current deals. League sources told ESPN that discussions have continued throughout the weekend, with progress being made and a positive resolution viewed as the most likely outcome. Multiple sources indicated they would be surprised if extensions are not completed for both LaFleur and Gutekunst.

Schefter noted that Packers president Ed Policy, LaFleur, and Gutekunst were spotted together Thursday night at the American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin, where they discussed the future of the franchise. All signs are pointing toward the organization’s desire to keep the trio intact.

Policy made it clear last June that he would prefer not to operate with a lame-duck head coach. LaFleur, meanwhile, declined to address whether he would be willing to coach the final year of his contract without an extension in place when asked last weekend.

Since taking over in 2019, LaFleur has been one of the NFL’s most successful regular-season coaches. The Packers are 76-40-1 under his leadership and have reached the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. However, postseason success has remained elusive, as Green Bay has not advanced to the Super Bowl and hasn’t reached the NFC Championship Game since the 2020 season, the second of back-to-back appearances during LaFleur’s first two years.

Meanwhile, Gutekunst has been with the organization since 1999 and has served as general manager since 2018. He hired LaFleur and has overseen several franchise-altering decisions.

Those include drafting quarterback Jordan Love in 2020, trading longtime franchise icon Aaron Rodgers in 2023, and acquiring superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons in last summer’s blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

The timing of the negotiations comes on the heels of a disappointing end to the Packers’ season. Green Bay squandered an 18-point lead in a 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the NFC wild-card round, an outcome that intensified scrutiny around the franchise.

Despite the abrupt playoff exit, several high-profile Packers players, led by Parsons, publicly voiced their support for LaFleur in the days following the loss, signaling strong locker-room backing.

With momentum building behind the scenes, Green Bay appears poised to bet on stability. They’ll be keeping its leadership core together as they continue to chase their postseason breakthrough.