New Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Tuesday at the NFL Owners Meetings that he’s been in regular contact with quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a potential return to the Steel City.

The 42-year-old Rodgers is still weighing whether or not he even wants to play his 22nd NFL season, but McCarthy, who coached Rodgers for 13 seasons in Green Bay, described the four-time NFL MVP as “really engaged” with what’s going on in Pittsburgh.

“He’s really engaged with what’s going on,” McCarthy told reporters Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. ” … I would just say he’s in a very positive space. We’ll just continue to engage in conversations.”

Given those regular conversations, ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes all signs are pointing toward a likely reunion between Rodgers and both the Steelers and McCarthy in Pittsburgh. McCarthy told reporters he’s spoken with Rodgers “weekly, every couple of days” and he’s “comfortable with the dialogue that’s occurred,” according to Pryor.

“The situation is he and Mike McCarthy have been talking on a regular basis. That would lead people to think, if they’re talking that often, why are they even talking if Aaron Rodgers is not serious about coming back? That would tell you that obviously he’s strongly entertaining the idea of coming back to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Schefter said Tuesday afternoon on ESPN’s NFL Live. “And I think everyone right now within the Steelers organization is cautiously optimistic he’ll be back. We never fully know with Aaron Rodgers, but that much activity and conversations, and talking about what the future could look like is clearly an indication that he’s serious about playing (again).

“My understanding also is it has nothing to do with a contract that should not be difficult to work out,” Schefter added. “This is Aaron Rodgers waiting to announce whether he will or he won’t play. And, again, I think it’s a positive that he’s as in touch with Mike McCarthy as he has been recently.”

While McCarthy didn’t go into specifics regarding any potential timeline for Rodgers to make his decision, Steelers owner Art Rooney II reportedly told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he expects word from Rodgers before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 23 from Pittsburgh.

Rodgers finished his 21st NFL season with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, to go along with a 94.8 passer rating. He currently sits fifth all-time in NFL history with 66,274 passing yards and fourth with 527 touchdowns.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this report.