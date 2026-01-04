Adam Schefter reveals if Mike Tomlin is expected to return to Steelers in 2026

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed if Mike Tomlin is expected to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. The answer seems to be yes.

The Steelers go into Sunday nihgt against the Baltimore Ravens in a win-or-go-home situation for the AFC North. At 9-7, Tomlin won’t have a losing record this year, again, but they could very well miss the playoffs if they play similar to how they did against the Cleveland Browns last week.

“Yeah, well, there has been so much speculation about the future of Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, we heard Steeler fans chanting about a month ago, fire Mike Tomlin,” Schefter said on SportsCenter. “No, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not going to fire Mike Tomlin, and there continue to be questions about his future. I think the belief around the league is that Tomlin is going to be back to fulfill the last year on his contract. But obviously those conversations will occur after tonight’s game will have a bearing.”

Tomlin’s contract currently has two years remaining on it. That would be for 2026 and a team option for 2027. The Steelers must decide whether they’re exercising that option on Tomlin’s contract by March 1.

“There will be organizational meetings and decisions that occur,” Schefter wrote in December. “But not until after this season is complete, with a full body of work for all appropriate parties to review, sources said.”

Schefter also brought some of the factors that will be under consideration to light. A few of note:

Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016

The Steelers haven’t had a losing season under Tomlin (18 years)

Pittsburgh could look to trade the head coach

Finally, though, Schefter noted that the Steelers and Tomlin are “far from any decisions.” The team remains focused on the season at hand and finding a way to make the playoffs.

Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report