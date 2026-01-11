Adam Schefter reveals NFL teams 'under consideration' to hire John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh is out as Baltimore Ravens head coach after 18 season after missing out on the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. Now, he’s the hottest coach on the market heading into the 2026 offseason.

Eight teams, including the Ravens, have head coaching vacancies they need to fill before the offseason begins. On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed which of those teams have jumped out as favorites in the Harbaugh sweepstakes.

“This is the week when it’s expected to pick up surrounding him,” Schefter said on NFL Countdown ahead of the second day of Wild Card action. “The teams under consideration from John Harbaugh are the Atlanta Falcons, the Cleveland Browns, the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants.

“Where it gets interesting is if any of these teams also change coaches, and all of a sudden, John Harbaugh suddenly becomes a candidate in that particular city. We talked about the questions in Green Bay surrounding Matt LaFluer, that would be a no brainer. People are on the league waiting to see if something like that could happen. Anywhere with John Harbaugh, he’s the top guy available in this current hiring cycle.”

On Saturday, Jay Glazer said he spoke to Harbaugh who told him that “a ton” of teams had reached out to him. However, he expected to narrow that list down to 3-4. By Schefter’s account, it appears that has already taken place.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this week that seven teams reached out to Harbaugh’s agency about potential interviews within 45 minutes of his firing, making it clear he’s not interested in taking any time off.

Whichever team he ultimately coaches in 2026, he’ll bring with him a length resume of success as a head coach in the NFL. His decorated run saw him compile a 193-124 overall record. The franchise also won Super Bowl XLVII – which came over Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, and the San Francisco 49ers. In addition, he won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award in 2019.

The Ravens entered the 2025 season with high expectations, but had a rough go en route to an 8-9 record amid a slew of injuries, including quarterback superstar Lamar Jackson. They were squarely in the mix for the playoffs heading into the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Tyler Loop’s field goal missed wide, meaning Baltimore missed the postseason. They fired Harbaugh as a result.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.