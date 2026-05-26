Adam Schefter reveals offseason shoulder surgery for Bucky Irving, return timeline

After Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was held out of the first day of OTAs on Tuesday, a report emerged that could give fans some cause for concern. Irving underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, which he is still working his way back from.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday evening. Per a source, Schefter reports that Irving “should be ready later this summer.” He is not expected to be ready for the team’s mini-camp in a few weeks. However, he “is likely to be ready at some point during training camp.”

That jives with comments that coach Todd Bowles made about Bucky Irving while speaking to reporters following the first day of OTAs. Bowles left the return timeline a bit loose.

“He’s come along fine,” Bowles said. “He’s working out. He’s rough. We expect him sometime back in the summer or the fall, and you know, we’ll look forward to him when he gets back.”

While Tampa Bay doesn’t seem to be overly concerned about Irving and his availability for the season, the timeline is at least a little troubling. Irving played in only 10 games last season as he dealt with foot and shoulder injuries, and he wasn’t always fully healthy in the contests he did compete in.

To that end, the Bucs brought in running back Kenneth Gainwell to help supplement the backfield. He could play a bigger role if Irving experiences any setbacks.

As for Bucky Irving, he was terrific as a rookie. He was initially selected out of Oregon in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay, and he quickly produced returns on the investment.

As a first-year player in 2024, Irving ran for 1,122 yards and eight scores. He also caught 47 passes for 392 yards.

Last season, while limited to just 10 games, Irving ran for 588 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, he logged 30 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns, once again proving to be an effective option out of the backfield.

So while Tuesday’s news shouldn’t be overly troubling for Bucky Irving and Tampa Bay, it does give reason for pause. There’s a lot on the line, as Irving is a very talented and productive player when healthy.