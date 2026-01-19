The Seahawks are heading to the NFC Championship Game this coming Sunday. However, they’ll do so without one of their top players on offense.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery during this past weekend’s game agains the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle will now rely on starter Kenneth Walker III moving forward to tote the rock.

Head coach Mike Macdonald, speaking with Seattle Sports, was blunt while giving an update on his running back: “Significant knee injury, unfortunately,” he stated, via Schefter. “Breaks your heart. He’s going to need surgery, so he’s got a good long road to come back.”

It’s a shame Charbonnet will have to miss the rest of this run for the Seahawks. Quarterback Sam Darnold has also been dealing with an injury, but he played through it and earned his first career Playoff win over the weekend. Now, he’s just one win away from advancing to the Super Bowl.

Darnold passed for 124 yards and one touchdown in the win, and he gave an in injury update and discussed the win postgame: “I feel good,” Darnold said. “Once I got going, I felt really good, and it was no problem.” Darnold was listed as questionable this week after dealing with an oblique injury, but he certainly did not look limited Saturday night.

More on the Seattle Seahawks, NFC Championship Game

Moreover, Darnold signed a three year, $100 million contract with the Seahawks prior to the season, and that investment has worked like a charm for the organization. With a win in the NFC Championship Game, Seattle would clinch its first Super Bowl berth since 2014, when it fell to the New England Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Seahawks certainly have a great shot to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, thanks to their self titled ‘The Dark Side’ defense. Led by Pro Bowl selections Devon Witherspoon, Leonard Williams, and DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle allowed just 236 total yards and forced three turnovers, winning the turnover battle 3-0.

They also held San Francisco to just 6/12 on third down conversions and 0/3 on fourth down conversions. In short, it was a disastrous night for the Niners, who saw their season come to an end.

Darnold, who was named a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive season, will now led his team into the NFC Championship Game for the first time in his career. Their opponent will be a familiar one, with the Los Angeles Rams ready to face off against their NFC West rival for a third time this season.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.