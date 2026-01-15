Adam Schefter shares latest on Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers contract situation

The Green Bay Packers’ season came to an end in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. With that, rumors began to swirl around the future of head coach Matt LaFleur after a third straight playoff exit.

At this point, LaFleur has just one year remaining on his contract. Both he and the Packers are looking to work out a contract extension with one another, but they’re not quite on the same page. During Thursday morning’s episode of Get Up, NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest on the contract situation there.

“This is the next coach to watch right now,” Schefter said. “He and the Green Bay Packers have been discussing a new deal, but there have been disagreements over the length of the contract, over the money involved in the contract.”

Regardless of how things work out between the two sides, Schefter expects a resolution soon. In fact, that could be coming by as soon as the end of the week.

“I would expect this to come a head at some point here by the end of this week, one way or another. Both sides would like to figure it out,” Schefter said. “And maybe they will, but it hasn’t happened just yet. We’ll see if they can get that done today or tomorrow.”

LaFleur has been the head coach of the Green Bay Packers since 2019. He’s consistently found success during his time there, going to the playoffs six times in seven seasons. That’s totaled out to a 76-40-1 record overall. He also has a 3-6 playoff record.

Despite all that success, the Packers have yet to make it to the Super Bowl during LaFleur’s tenure. On top of that, they also haven’t won the NFC North since 2021, after winning the division in each of his first three seasons as the head coach. Add Wild Card round exits in each of the last two years, and there is some growing frustration.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s analysts have been pitching LaFleur for other jobs. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“If Green Bay and Matt LaFleur decide that it’s not going to work out, the first step I would do is then call Matt LaFleur, if I was the Pittsburgh Steelers – and I would jump at the opportunity to hire him,” Orlovsky said. “Then, I would figure out a way to make Malik Willis as my quarterback. Then, I’m all of a sudden in a situation where Pittsburgh now becomes a little bit more relevant because it fits that quarterback void that they have. So I would agree with that.”

For now, though, LaFleur still has another season on his deal with Green Bay. The two sides could also work out that extension in the coming days.