Adam Schefter shoots down report suggesting rift between John Harbaugh, Ravens locker room

Adam Schefter does not believe that there was a rift between John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens locker room. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, the ESPN NFL insider was asked about NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reporting that the Ravens players didn’t like Harbaugh anymore, which could be one of the reasons the Ravens fired him.

“I don’t think that information right there could be any less true,” Adam Schefter said. “The players coming into his office crying, hugging him, sending him goodbyes, calling him one by one. If they felt that way, why are Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers, and Isaiah Likely, and all these players coming in crying, hugging him, giving these long, warm goodbyes? I’m not buying that.”

Despite the Ravens finishing the 2025 season with a losing record (8-9) and missing the playoffs, John Harbaugh had plenty of success in his 18 seasons as the head coach. A rift between the 63-year-old and the players would be a logical reason to let him go, but Schefter believes that the majority of players enjoyed playing for Harbaugh.

That said, ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley shared some interesting information about how a few players reacted to Harbaugh’s firing. Hensley wrote, “One player summed it up as ‘surprised but not shocked.’ After the season-ending loss in Pittsburgh, Jackson was asked whether he wanted Harbaugh to remain as coach. Jackson declined to talk about anything regarding the future, saying, ‘I’m stunned right now, and I’m still trying to process what’s going on.'”

Ravens players react to John Harbaugh being fired

Hensley then wrote, “Inside the locker room in Pittsburgh, two other team leaders — running back Derrick Henry and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley — also declined to give a resounding vote of confidence to Harbaugh. Both expressed their love for Harbaugh but said they don’t make that decision.”

In Harbaugh’s 18 seasons with the Ravens, he helped the franchise reach the playoffs 12 times. Baltimore also won six AFC North titles during that span and took home a Super Bowl championship during the 2012 season.

With the Ravens making the move to fire Harbaugh, NFL teams that need a head coach will likely offer him a lot of money to get them back on track. Schefter reported on Tuesday evening that Harbaugh’s agent, Bryan Harlan, received calls from seven NFL teams expressing interest in his client. Including the Ravens, there are currently seven NFL head coaching positions.