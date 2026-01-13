In the days since a Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears, Matt LaFleur’s future remains a key question mark for the Green Bay Packers. He has one year remaining on his contract, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the two sides are expected to try and work out a deal.

However, that still hasn’t happened. Speaking on NFL Live Tuesday afternoon, Schefter updated the situation – and invoked colleague Brian Windhorst in the process.

Schefter pointed out the amount of time since news broke of the expected conversations between LaFleur and the Packers about a new deal. Considering there’s no agreement in place yet, as of Tuesday evening, he pointed out Windhorst’s viral quote about the Utah Jazz in 2023 and said to keep an eye on Green Bay.

“I would say this on Matt LaFleur. … We said yesterday that they’re trying to work out a deal with Matt LaFleur,” Schefter said.” It’s almost 48 hours later. There’s still no deal with Matt LaFleur. We’re waiting. … It should not be that hard. And by the way, let me say this. They still might work it out with Matt LaFleur. They might. They’re trying. But it shouldn’t be a difficult deal to do.

“We can do the numbers right now, crunch the math and come up with a deal to get it done. It’s ticking and there are more openings and there are teams waiting, so we need an answer. We haven’t gotten one. And last thing on that. As my friend Windy would say, there’s something going on in Green Bay. We’ve got to keep watching Green Bay.”

LaFleur has a 76-40-1 overall record with the Packers after taking over for Mike McCarthy in 2019. That includes three straight 13-win seasons from 2019-21 with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. However, he has a 3-6 record in the postseason, including back-to-back Wild Card losses. On Saturday, Green Bay blew a 21-3 lead as the Bears mounted a late comeback to advance to the Divisional Round.

‘NFL Live’ crew pitches Matt LaFleur for Steelers

If the Packers and Matt LaFleur don’t come to terms on a deal, ESPN’s Mina Kimes suggested the Steelers call him. Pittsburgh is preparing for its first coaching search in nearly 20 years after Mike Tomlin announced his decision to step down.

Adam Schefter pointed out the Steelers would have to “get in line” for LaFleur if he becomes available. But Dan Orlovsky floated another plan. He said Pittsburgh should not only hire LaFleur to replace Tomlin, but also acquire Malik Willis as its quarterback.

“If Green Bay and Matt LaFleur decide that it’s not going to work out, the first step I would do is then call Matt LaFleur, if I was the Pittsburgh Steelers – and I would jump at the opportunity to hire him,” Orlovsky said. “Then, I would figure out a way to make Malik Willis as my quarterback.

“Then, I’m all of a sudden in a situation where Pittsburgh now becomes a little bit more relevant because it fits that quarterback void that they have. So I would agree with that.”