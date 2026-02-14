With the 2026 NBA Draft class shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory, tanking in the NBA has gotten out of control.

On Feb. 12, both the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers were handed down fines from the NBA due to ‘management of their rosters’ in recent games. The Jazz received a $100,000 fine after removing star forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen prior to the fourth quarter of its games against the Atlanta Hawks (Feb. 5) and Orlando Magic (Feb. 7). Both players did not play in the fourth quarter, and both games resulted in close losses for the Jazz.

The Pacers received a $50,000 fine for holding out All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and two other starters in a Feb. 3 loss to the Jazz. Utah currently sits at 18-38 on the season (13th in Western Conference), while the Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers sit at 15-40 (14th in Eastern Conference). Prior to the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, commissioner Adam Silver was asked about the league’s tanking problem.

“Are we seeing behavior that is worse this year than we’ve seen in recent memory? Yes, is my view,” Silver said. “That’s what led to those fines. Not just those fines, but to my statement that we’re going to be looking more closely at the totality of all the circumstances this season in terms of teams’ behavior. We very intentionally want teams to be on notice. We spend a lot of time at the league office going back and forth with teams on injury reports and coaches decisions. It’s not a position necessarily we want to be in, but it’s not what the fans want at the end of the day.”

The 2026 NBA Draft is loaded at the top, with freshman superstars Darryn Peterson (Kansas), A.J. Dybantsa (BYU), Cameron Boozer (Duke), and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina) leading the way. This has certainly led to an increase of tanking, which Silver continued to discuss.

“We’ve got to look at some fresh thinking here,” he continued. “What we’re doing and seeing right now is not working. There’s no question about it. Yes, is there more I can do? Have I attempted not only to respond to behavior we’ve seen, but send a clear message that we’re going to be scrutinizing everything we see going forward. Absolutely. I don’t think that’s the way to manage this system longterm of ‘I know it when I see it’. It will lead to very unhealthy relationships between us and our teams.”

Finally, Silver was asked about potentially stripping NBA Draft picks from teams that are partaking in this ‘tanking’ behavior. “There is talk about every possible remedy now to stop this behavior,” Silver said.

The NBA Draft lottery has done its best in trying to prevent tanking, as the team with the worst record in the NBA has not picked No. 1 overall since the 2018 season (Phoenix Suns). However, the issue has gotten out of hand. It’s now up to Adam Silver and the NBA’s suits to figure out a solution sooner than later.