Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Adam Thielen announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons in the league. He played for the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and Steelers.

“What a ride it has been! 13 years what a blessing,” Thielen wrote on his Instagram story, via Aaron Wilson. “Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years, it has meant everything to my family and I!”

Thielen played the 2025 season, his final one, for the Vikings (11 games) and the Steelers (five games). He finished the year with 19 catches for 186 yards.

Thielen had the most production in his career with the Vikings from 2014-22, before signing with the Panthers for two seasons. Thielen set career highs in back to back years (2017 and ’18) with the Vikings and aided Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game in ’17.

Over the course of his career, Thielen has 704 catches for 8,497 yards, 64 touchdowns and 12.1 yards per catch. The story of his pro football career is quite impressive.

Thielen played at Division II Minnesota State and went undrafted in 2013. He attended a tryout with the Vikings that year and was signed to the practice squad, ultimately, and waited for his opportunity.

Thielen earned a spot on the Vikings’ roster, primarily for special teams. He logged only eight catches in ’14 and then 12 in ’15. But the 2016 season is when he broke out.

Thielen had 69 catches for 967 yards and five touchdowns. That led to the subsequent seasons of going over 1,000 yards receiving.

He played in six playoff games for the Vikings throughout his career, but did not make the postseason with the Panthers. Thielen’s final playoff appearance came this year with the Steelers as he caught two passes for 25 yards from Aaron Rodgers in the 30-6 loss.

Thielen holds several NFL records, including eight straight games with over 100 yards receiving and getting 74 catches in the first half of a season. He was also named Second-Team All-Pro in 2017 and was a two-time Pro Bowler (2017 and ’18).