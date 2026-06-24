Aday Mara drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder: Analysis, contract details, more

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Michigan center Aday Mara with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The big man will make his transition to the pros.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Mara was a four-star recruit out of Spain according to On3’s ratings, but was not ranked according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. In his class, Mara was the No. 3 center and the No. 21 overall prospect in the class.

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Mara began his college career at UCLA during the 2023-24 season and played for the Bruins for two seasons. After that, he transferred to Michigan and helped the team win a national championship this past season.

In 40 games this year, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and shot 66.8% from the floor and 30% from three-point range. Over his career, he averaged 7.1 points per game and shot 61% from the floor, so he had a career year with the Wolverines.

At the NBA Combine, Mara measured with a 7-foot-6.00 wingspan and a max vertical of 28 inches. He also jumped 24 inches from a standing position before completing interviews with multiple top teams.

Mara will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $27 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Aday Mara

Going into the NBA Draft, On3 basketball expert James Fletcher III broke down the tape on Mara. Following a national championship season with the Wolverines, Mara has some elite traits for the NBA.

“Aday Mara brings elite size to the table, that’s clear no matter what tape you watch,” Fletcher said. “He also rebounds and protects the paint, creating additional value with his ability to facilitate from the center position. Like many Michigan bigs under Dusty May, he also added value by playing alongside other bigs in a successful offensive scheme.”

Mara was part of a dominant Michigan team in 2025-26. The team went 37-3 and 19-1 in the Big Ten. Despite winning the conference in the regular season, Mara and the Wolverines fell to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Still, they rallied in the NCAA Tournament.

Mara was big down the stretch, especially in the Final Four against Arizona. He led the team with nine rebounds in the win and helped the Wolverines beat UConn 69-63 in the title game.