More photos has been released of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini at the luxury Arizona resort last month. These photos, also leaked by Page Six, depict the duo eating breakfast together alone.

Their dining excursion occurred around 10:15 a.m. local time on March 28, Page Six’s report reads. Eyewitnesses were reported as saying that the pair were alone. This contradicts sources close to Russini, who say that he two were joined by a group.

New photos show Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel having breakfast ‘alone’ at Arizona resort https://t.co/3Rxpkp5T1L pic.twitter.com/0q61DAQHpC — Page Six (@PageSix) April 22, 2026

“One of them would go ahead and then the other would wait for a few seconds or so, and then they would follow a few steps ahead,” the source alleged, claiming that it seemed as if “they really didn’t want to be seen walking together.”

Page Six was the original publisher of the initial photos that depicted Vrabel and Russini holding hands, embracing and sharing some hot tub time together recently. The photos blew up on social media, enough to where both released statements on the matter.

Both denied these allegations. Since then, Russini has resigned from her position at the Athletic and Vrabel has said that he’s had some tough conversations with his loved ones and team in the weeks since.

“I first want to begin by saying thank you, thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter,” Vrabel said. “Obviously with everybody involved, that’s not easy for you, and I respect that, and I appreciate your efforts in doing so.

“I understand I could have addressed you guys sooner. It was important to me have a conversation with the players, which I did yesterday, very candidly, as we began our offseason program, which everyone is excited to be a part of.”

Notably, The NFL is reportedly not reviewing Vrabel’s behavior in the controversy with Russini. It is unclear what he actually said to his family, team or the Patriots organization as he is keeping that in-house.



