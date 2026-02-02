Adidas, Anthony Edwards troll Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic in new ad

The “All-Star” AE 2 shoe drops on Feb. 2 and will retail at $130, the latest offering from NBA superstar Anthony Edwards. And Adidas has dropped an ad for the shoe that is sure to stir things up a bit in the association.

It takes pretty clear shots at two other NBA stars, while also poking fun at a few others. So who ended up in the crosshairs?

The ad starts with Edwards in an all-orange room, with an old school arcade console sitting in the middle of the room. Anthony Edwards, decked out in comfortable-looking Adidas gear, has a basketball in hand. He takes the controls of the video game, getting ready to play. Old school graphics flash across the screen.

One of Edwards’ friends then walks up and strikes up a conversation. It will set the tone for the ad.

“I mean, you already got the high score,” the friend says. “Besides me, who you tryn’a beat?”

Anthony Edwards and adidas dropped a new ad taking shots at his fellow NBA superstars 👀 pic.twitter.com/SkmIw0Zytb — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 1, 2026

Without missing a beat, Anthony Edwards responds as only he can. One of the most confident men in his sport.

“Myself, crazy man,” he says. Then he slams a start button and a pair of virtual reality glasses pop out. Edwards puts them on. “Man, I’m my only competition.”

From there, a virtual hoop pops up and Anthony Edwards enters virtual reality. A massive, lanky, green defender pops up, and Edwards shouts, “Weight room!” as he fires in a shot over the first defender — who seems likely to represent Victor Wenbanyama. Wenbanyama is nicknamed “The Alien,” thus accounting for the green figure.

Perhaps an even bigger diss? Three stat bars appear at the bottom: Potential (99), Swag (0) and Shoe Size (27).

The stat categories for a few other players quickly flash by, with Anthony Edwards’ ad seemingly taking shots at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Toward the end, a player appears in the virtual reality world and is struggling to simply walk. It’s a slightly thicker character, likely representing Luka Doncic.

“Light work ahh!” Anthony Edwards shouts as he fires in another shot over the top. “It don’t matter who on the floor! I’m the top dog, man.”

The ad closes with piles of rubble where the virtual reality players once stood, with Anthony Edwards 2 flashing across the screen. The Adidas motto “Believe That” flashes and the ad cuts.