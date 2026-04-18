AdventHealth 400 qualifying results: Tyler Reddick wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series race

Tyler Reddick won the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday afternoon in qualifying. He clocked a lap of 29.142 seconds, edging out Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs.

It was the fourth time this season that Reddick has won the pole, a remarkable feat. Of course, given his season, that should come as no surprise.

“It’s really awesome. Again, just this Toyota Camry was really solid in practice,” Reddick said on Amazon Prime. “We liked it to give up, rolling out first, get those adjustments we wanted to. And just really, really good handling on our Toyota Camry. Just proud of everyone’s effort at 23XI. We’ve been solid. Obviously we had that stretch where we were really tough to beat here, and we’ve worked hard to improve that and to have a Saturday go like this — smooth, just great handling out of our Camry — is exactly what we want to see.”

Full running order:

Row 1: Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin

Row 2: Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson

Row 3: Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar

Row 4: Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez

Row 5: Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace

Row 6: Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece

Row 7: Chase Elliott, William Byron

Row 8: Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 9: Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell

Row 10: Erik Jones, Austin Dillon

Row 11: Brad Keselowski, Riley Herbst

Row 12: Kyle Busch, Corey Heim

Row 13: Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland

Row 14: AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson

Row 15: Cole Custer, Josh Berry

Row 16: Ross Chastain, John Hunter Nemechek

Row 17: Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric

Row 18: Cody Ware, Connor Zilisch

Row: 19 Ty Dillon

NASCAR Cup Series resumes at Kansas

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to resume on Sunday at Kansas with the AdventHealth 400. We now know Tyler Reddick will be on the pole position for the race, giving him a good chance to do some serious damage on Sunday afternoon.

As things stand in the Cup Series, Tyler Reddick continues to lead the way after having won four of the first eight races of the season. But things have opened up a bit since his dominant and historic three-win start to the season.

The last five weeks have produced five different winners, with Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Ty Gibbs all taking the checkered flag. Last week at Bristol, Gibbs claimed his first career Cup Series win.

Could he be in line to provide yet another NASCAR repeat winner on Sunday? Will we have a new winner enter the fray? Or will Tyler Reddick hold steady from the pole to provide a start-to-finish win?

Tune in at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday to find out. The race will be carried live on FOX and HBO Max.